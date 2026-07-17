FreelanceSections

Tradingview Indicator to MT4 MT5 Ea Developing

MQL5 Consultation

Specification

Hi Friends , Good day 

I have a Third Party paid indicator on my Tradingview and i don't have source code of that indicator But i want to create a ea that copy my that indicator trades on my MT4 & MT5 Termianals , i want to send that signals free of cost 

under my iB clients.

Kindly give suggestions, Which one is the best solution for this purpose?

Thanks

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(21)
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(109)
Projects
180
25%
Arbitration
24
17% / 75%
Overdue
16
9%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(13)
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
2
11%
Loaded
Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
7
Developer 7
Rating
(106)
Projects
129
25%
Arbitration
24
29% / 54%
Overdue
8
6%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(9)
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(55)
Projects
92
24%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
48%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
15
Developer 15
Rating
(10)
Projects
16
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(10)
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(82)
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
23
Developer 23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(4)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(44)
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
28
Developer 28
Rating
(169)
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
29
Developer 29
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
8
13% / 88%
Overdue
0
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free

Project information

Budget
100 - 300 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 15 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0