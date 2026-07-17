MQL5 Consultation
Specification
Hi Friends , Good day
I have a Third Party paid indicator on my Tradingview and i don't have source code of that indicator But i want to create a ea that copy my that indicator trades on my MT4 & MT5 Termianals , i want to send that signals free of cost
under my iB clients.
Kindly give suggestions, Which one is the best solution for this purpose?
Thanks
Responded
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Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
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Published: 2 articles
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9
22% / 56%
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5
5%
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478
40%
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105
40% / 24%
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82
17%
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Published: 2 codes
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8
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3
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4
50%
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51
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2
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2%
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Published: 5 codes
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180
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3
33% / 33%
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1%
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8
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13% / 88%
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1
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32
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Project information
Budget
100 - 300 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 15 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0