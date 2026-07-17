FreelanceSections

I need a Trade Copier with Sync mt4&mt5 data on my Website then after that i want to control my copier from my website

MQL5 Consultation

Specification

Hi Dear Developers 

Good Morning all

Im searching for High Skills Develops for my this project , If you are professional Honest and skilled Developer with good track record , kindly Reply me.

Here are my Project deatils that i want to place the order :


I need a Trade Copier with Sync mt4 & mt5 Live Trades on my Website then after that i want to control my copier from my website.


Sync All Live Trades Data from My MT4,MT5 & Show them on My Wsbsite , Once it shows then want to control my copier with advance conditions rules of Trade copying from website.

The idea is behind that i want to see all my MT4 , MT5 Terminals Live data on my website for example https://showmytrades.com , using this method i can see all Draw Downs , PnL,

Etc all details that i want to see , So this First side ,

2nd side , I want to send my requierd Trades with advance conditions from the website,

Here i think need to develop 2 Things First of all i need a website then i need to develop a Local Trade Copier that will follow the Trade Orders under this website.

Or do you have any other soultion Let me know please.

Please sharre your all idea's i'll highly appricate.

Thanks




 






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Project information

Budget
500 - 1000 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 30 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0