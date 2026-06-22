Specification
Need an MT5 EA coded in MQL5. Strategy uses internally calculated MT5 Heikin Ashi candles, EMA 9 and EMA 21 on M1 USDJPY. Fixed lot size 12.20. One trade at a time. 40-point stop loss. Exit after 3 consecutive opposite Heikin Ashi candles. I have a detailed strategy document and video examples of valid and invalid entries. Videos linked show MT5 IOS but custom EA code will be used for windows MT5
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
36
33%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
2
Rating
Projects
3410
68%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
720
34%
Arbitration
35
71% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
13%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
8
Rating
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
15
13%
Arbitration
6
0% / 67%
Overdue
2
13%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
378
72%
Arbitration
19
32% / 47%
Overdue
16
4%
Free
Published: 15 codes
12
Rating
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
9%
Loaded
13
Rating
Projects
267
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Working
Published: 2 codes
14
Rating
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
1461
72%
Arbitration
122
29% / 48%
Overdue
356
24%
Working
Published: 3 articles
16
Rating
Projects
202
48%
Arbitration
5
20% / 60%
Overdue
2
1%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
301
76%
Arbitration
13
77% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Loaded
18
Rating
Projects
872
48%
Arbitration
29
38% / 17%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
22
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
20
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
10%
Free
Published: 3 codes
27
Rating
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
29
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
30
Rating
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
31
Rating
Projects
68
25%
Arbitration
12
42% / 42%
Overdue
4
6%
Free
32
Rating
Projects
169
38%
Arbitration
9
78% / 22%
Overdue
15
9%
Free
33
Rating
Projects
26
38%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
34
Rating
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
35
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
37
Rating
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Rating
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
41
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
2
11%
Loaded
Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Rating
Projects
38
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
44
Rating
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
45
Rating
Projects
713
33%
Arbitration
45
49% / 42%
Overdue
14
2%
Working
46
Rating
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
47
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
48
Rating
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
49
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
50
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
51
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
52
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
53
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
54
Rating
Projects
27
11%
Arbitration
11
9% / 55%
Overdue
12
44%
Free
55
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
56
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
57
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
WillyFX 30+ USDneed an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
REWARD! 35 - 200 USDI will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USDPROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5
Project information
Budget
30 - 350 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0