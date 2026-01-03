Similar orders

Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project

Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD 🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live

I want EA which can give consistent monthly 15% to 25% 50 - 120 USD I want to buy EA which works in proper sl and target by taking 0.5% or 1% per risk per trade,, no grid, no martingle,, i want minimum 10% to 25% profit monthly,, i want it for investor accoubt handling purpose,, it may follow any stategy or indicator i dont matter,, but i want consisten and maximum draqdown it can have 40 to 50% no prblm but i want regular monthly 10 to 25% return,, 👉 I want you to provide me ex5

GoldTrade EA 40+ USD تمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*: --- *Job Title:* *MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit* --- *Description:* I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*. *Main Features:* - *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade -

Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest

MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USD Signal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation

LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

Converting ex4 file into mq4 file and modifications 100 - 350 USD Looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer. Task: EX4 → MQ4 recovery Modify EA logic Convert MQ4 → MQ5 (fully working) Must understand MT4 vs MT5 differences and deliver clean, tested code. This is a paid job, with possible follow-up work if things go well. DM me with your experience and examples of similar work