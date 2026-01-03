Specification
Ones EA start just buy at market order with input varibale "initial lot size",, example 0.01 lot,, and immedetely put target and stoploss by "input varible "distance points",, example 1000 points,,, if target hit then immediately take another buy order at market price with same points"distance points",, if tp hit this process keep on goes,, But if sl hit then immediately take sell order with lot size 0.03 with sl and target same " distance point",, if target hit then go with same trend sell order with lot size "initial lot size" and sl and tp with same " distance point", Sl situation :- assume we buy with 0.01lot size if sl hit then take sell order with lot size 0.03, if sl hit then take buy order with 0.07lot , if sl hit then take sell order with 0.15 lot,, if sl hit then take buy with 0.31 lot , if sl hit take buy order 0.63 lot , if sl hit take sell with 1.27 ,, if sl hit take sell with 2.55 lot if sl keep hiting the next order lot size goes like this bellow,, 0.01
0.03
0.07
0.15
0.31
0.63
1.27
2.55
5.11
10.23
20.47
40.95
81.9
163.82
327.65 And when sell hitting then buy sell pattern goes like this bellow for every 4 order ,, buy
sell
buy
sell
buy
buy
sell
sell
buy
sell
buy
sell
buy
buy
sell
sell
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
GoldTrade EA 40+ USDتمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*: --- *Job Title:* *MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit* --- *Description:* I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*. *Main Features:* - *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade -
MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USDSignal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USDHi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Converting ex4 file into mq4 file and modifications 100 - 350 USDLooking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer. Task: EX4 → MQ4 recovery Modify EA logic Convert MQ4 → MQ5 (fully working) Must understand MT4 vs MT5 differences and deliver clean, tested code. This is a paid job, with possible follow-up work if things go well. DM me with your experience and examples of similar work
Project information
Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0