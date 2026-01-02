Hello

I want the same instrument opened in multiple windows to copy the signals,fibonacci,line .... I set in one window to all windows.

Mark the signs of the large timeframe on the smaller timeframes.



Example:

We open 5 windows. Each window has a GOLD instrument.

D - 4H - 1H - 15M - 5M

We mark a fibonacci on D1. This fibonacci is copied to the other windows.

We mark a rectangle on 4H. This rectangle is copied to H1-15M-5M. However, it is not copied to D1.

We mark a line on H1. This line is copied to M15 and M5. However, it is not copied to 4H-D1



The timeframes I use and what I would use for copying are: D1-H4-H1-M15-M5-M1



I would be interested in a solution.