MT5 - window copy automation

MQL5 Indicators Experts

Specification

Hello

I want the same instrument opened in multiple windows to copy the signals,fibonacci,line .... I set in one window to all windows.
Mark the signs of the large timeframe on the smaller timeframes.


Example:

We open 5 windows. Each window has a GOLD instrument.

D - 4H - 1H - 15M - 5M

We mark a fibonacci on D1. This fibonacci is copied to the other windows. 

We mark a rectangle on 4H. This rectangle is copied to H1-15M-5M. However, it is not copied to D1.

We mark a line on H1. This line is copied to M15 and M5. However, it is not copied to 4H-D1

The timeframes I use and what I would use for copying are: D1-H4-H1-M15-M5-M1

I would be interested in a solution.

Similar orders
🔍 Looking to Purchase : MT5 EA with Source Code — Swing Trade EA (Targeting 100+ pips) 30 - 800 USD
I’m looking to purchase an MT5 Expert Advisor that focuses on swing trades with large-move targets (e.g., 100+ pips profit per trade ). Requirements ✅ Must work on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ✅ Can trade any Forex pair (multi-symbol), GOLD preference ✅ Designed for swing trading style (medium-term — not scalping) ✅ Targets 100+ pips per trade / large market moves ✅ Built-in risk management (stop loss, take profit, breakeven
Evil trader 30+ USD
Trading bot using resistance for is strategy with no taking to much of risk on the lots size making it the best trading tp for me to use and also no when to trade and when not to
This is a test on a 5-minute timeframe, from $10,000 to $614,195.70 at the beginning of 2026. 15000+ USD
I have an expert advisor (MQL5) that works professionally on all timeframes. This is a test on a 5-minute timeframe, from $10,000 to $614,195.70, from the beginning of 2025 to the beginning of 2026 on the Dow Jones
1441 30+ USD
444fwefwefw jlklklklklklklklklkeaNRFNEWM EWQJEWQIOREJEWQKLFDNMKLFD.MDW/LFDK.MEWFDLK;EMFWEKLMFWELKFREWNMFNDM,VSDV/S.DAFLMWEO;RWEJRPWOEJWE09PUJR9O EJ WKEWMK F FMKDSMKF SDEWJWJ [Q\ /QLDKNQNDQPIUHQD.Q,DMASDOAIFDA,M DFA AAS,KFDJNLOFD NOIFDJNFDAS NKNLOASJOFIKJD ASOIJFISFNKSNF SFSNOIWWQJ-0I[PKEM DAI-0IK-0DQMDQ NDACAI-0 I- EKQ;LDN0912KDMMOIKM Cdjoiasd f09wilf d qkdfokawsd-09fdkdadsomfasdlkkf-0 q[pkkd-0]q2kda\fld
MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USD
Signal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD
Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
Making the pine script indicator into a functional Expert Advisor 100 - 150 USD
Requirements Specification for the development of the Expert Advisor, in the latest version of MetaTrader 5 including the source code. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows: market entries are performed when a new renko box is created in the current trend direction using an indicator from Trading view. Indicator Name: Renko Candles Overlay Published By: LonesomeTheBlue Code Available In: Pine Script which
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USD
Hello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
Convert Pinescript indicator to mql5 code 30 - 100 USD
I have 3 pine script of trading view and want to convert it into mql5 code. basically it has 2 script and in that one script I use 2 different ways. so here is 3 stratagy that can work in one code mql5 and I can use in mt5
MT5 Expert Advisor (MQ5 Source) – Safe Trend Based Forex / XAUUSD EA 50 - 180 USD
I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with full MQ5 source code. Platform: - MT5 only - Full MQ5 source code mandatory - Must work with Exness broker (symbol suffix like XAUUSDm) Strategy: - Trend-based trading only - NO grid - NO martingale - NO averaging - Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit - Max 1–2 trades at a time Risk Management: - Daily profit target (stop trading after hit) - Daily loss limit - Maximum drawdown

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
VAT (27%): 8.1 USD
Total: 38 USD
For the developer
27 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

(2)
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0