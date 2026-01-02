MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
Hello
I want the same instrument opened in multiple windows to copy the signals,fibonacci,line .... I set in one window to all windows.
Mark the signs of the large timeframe on the smaller timeframes.
Example:
We open 5 windows. Each window has a GOLD instrument.
D - 4H - 1H - 15M - 5M
We mark a fibonacci on D1. This fibonacci is copied to the other windows.
We mark a rectangle on 4H. This rectangle is copied to H1-15M-5M. However, it is not copied to D1.
We mark a line on H1. This line is copied to M15 and M5. However, it is not copied to 4H-D1
The timeframes I use and what I would use for copying are: D1-H4-H1-M15-M5-M1
I would be interested in a solution.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
593
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
563
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
9
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Evil trader 30+ USDTrading bot using resistance for is strategy with no taking to much of risk on the lots size making it the best trading tp for me to use and also no when to trade and when not to
1441 30+ USD444fwefwefw jlklklklklklklklklkeaNRFNEWM EWQJEWQIOREJEWQKLFDNMKLFD.MDW/LFDK.MEWFDLK;EMFWEKLMFWELKFREWNMFNDM,VSDV/S.DAFLMWEO;RWEJRPWOEJWE09PUJR9O EJ WKEWMK F FMKDSMKF SDEWJWJ [Q\ /QLDKNQNDQPIUHQD.Q,DMASDOAIFDA,M DFA AAS,KFDJNLOFD NOIFDJNFDAS NKNLOASJOFIKJD ASOIJFISFNKSNF SFSNOIWWQJ-0I[PKEM DAI-0IK-0DQMDQ NDACAI-0 I- EKQ;LDN0912KDMMOIKM Cdjoiasd f09wilf d qkdfokawsd-09fdkdadsomfasdlkkf-0 q[pkkd-0]q2kda\fld
MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USDSignal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USDHi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USDHello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
Convert Pinescript indicator to mql5 code 30 - 100 USDI have 3 pine script of trading view and want to convert it into mql5 code. basically it has 2 script and in that one script I use 2 different ways. so here is 3 stratagy that can work in one code mql5 and I can use in mt5
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (27%): 8.1 USD
Total: 38 USD
For the developer27 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0