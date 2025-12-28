Specification
I’m looking for a highly profitable, robust EA for MT5.
Targets 3% profit/month with max 1% drawdown
Trades 1 signal pair
1+ year stable backtesting
"Retard proof" execution
Price isn't an issue. Must provide demo for testing + proof of performance
Requirements:
Demo version for evaluation
Source code (.mq5)
Serious developers only
Only serious developer
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
Similar orders
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
Project information
Budget
30 - 45 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders35
Arbitrage count0