Similar orders

I need an fxdreema developer 30+ USD Hello, How are you doing? i need a developer who can help me work on my FXDreema project. I did an extensive back testing and come up with an edge wich i would like to automate, it's a mechanical strategy that waits for a session sweep, wait for certain confluences and then a 5min FVG. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks

Seeking Experienced Trader/Developer for M1-M5 Scalping Strategy 30 - 200 USD I'm looking for a skilled trader/developer to share a proven scalping strategy on M1-M5 timeframes without using Martingale, Grid trading, or Hedge. Requirements: - Minimum trade duration: 2 minutes - Lot size: <20 - Proof of skill: Provide MT4/MT5 trade history report (PDF/HTML) - No High Frequency Trades - GMT+1 timezone, flexible hours - Price negotiable, performance-based compensation possible If you're a

I need an expert Ninjatrader8 developer 30 USD I have an indicator i need automated i use it manually and it plots arrows. Can you automate it for my Ninjatrader8? Do you need to see file? Expert Ninjatrader Developer can Bid for this project

Make an EA from reverse engineering, observing, trade history reports from last 2 months 34 - 680 USD I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) 2000 - 3000 USD 🔥 Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) NeuroTraderX.com is a professionally branded, fully functional trading website designed specifically for Forex / Crypto / Indices traders, signal providers, and prop-firm traders who want to monetize their trading immediately without building everything from scratch. This is not just a website — it’s a complete trading business

Experienced Strategyquantx (SQX) Template Builder needed 100 - 500 USD Hi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading. The template must include: 1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple

Teach me your manual scalping strategy without Martingale or hedge or Grid trading 300 - 3000 USD IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes with number of lot less than 20 WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5 ===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM

FORECAST MARKET STRUCTURES (TRENDS) BEFORE THEY HAPPEN SUPER ACCURATE 30+ USD Hello traders , i have an excellent market structure forecaster , a tool that informs traders of the coming trends or ranging markets before they happen. try it out for yourself. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lawrencemkandaw/seller