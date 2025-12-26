Specification
i need the multi-chain dex bot with set up and installation
i need you to help me set the copy reading wallet on binance or phantom with capital for 100 Euro to 1 Million in one year
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MT5 XAUUSD Expert Advisor – Copy Behavior Bot 300 - 750 USDI am looking for an experienced MT5 Expert Advisor developer. Goal: Create a custom MT5 EA that replicates the behavior of a profitable copy trading strategy (behavior-based, not code copying). Specifications: - Symbol: XAUUSD only - Max 1 trade at a time - Fixed risk per trade: 1% - Trades per week: 2–4 - Trading days: Monday to Thursday only - No trading during high-impact USD news (news filter required) - No
Dark Venus EA – Trend + Scalping Strategy (MQL5) 30 - 100 USDI need a custom MT5 Expert Advisor named “Dark Venus”. Strategy details: - Timeframe: M5 / M15 - Market: Forex (all major pairs) - Strategy type: Trend + Scalping - Indicators: • EMA (Fast & Slow) • RSI filter • ATR for Stop Loss & Take Profit - Trades only during low-spread sessions (London & New York) Trade Rules: - Buy when fast EMA crosses above slow EMA + RSI confirmation - Sell when fast EMA crosses below
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0