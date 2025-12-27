Specification
I am looking for an experienced MT5 Expert Advisor developer.
Goal:
Create a custom MT5 EA that replicates the behavior of a profitable copy trading strategy (behavior-based, not code copying).
Specifications:
- Symbol: XAUUSD only
- Max 1 trade at a time
- Fixed risk per trade: 1%
- Trades per week: 2–4
- Trading days: Monday to Thursday only
- No trading during high-impact USD news (news filter required)
- No martingale
- No grid
- Short TP, controlled SL
- Intraday / scalping style
Risk Management:
- Pause trading at 10% drawdown
- Hard stop (disable EA) at 30% drawdown
Other requirements:
- Fully compatible with any MT5 broker
- Source code required
- Demo testing support included
- Adjustable parameters
I will provide Myfxbook trade history for reference.
Please apply only if you have previous MT5 EA experience.
