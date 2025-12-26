FreelanceSections

Dark Venus EA – Trend + Scalping Strategy (MQL5)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics

Specification

I need a custom MT5 Expert Advisor named “Dark Venus”.

Strategy details:
- Timeframe: M5 / M15
- Market: Forex (all major pairs)
- Strategy type: Trend + Scalping
- Indicators:
  • EMA (Fast & Slow)
  • RSI filter
  • ATR for Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Trades only during low-spread sessions (London & New York)

Trade Rules:
- Buy when fast EMA crosses above slow EMA + RSI confirmation
- Sell when fast EMA crosses below slow EMA + RSI confirmation
- One trade per symbol at a time

Risk Management:
- Fixed lot OR risk % per trade (input)
- ATR-based SL & TP
- Max daily trades input
- Max drawdown protection
- News filter (optional input)

Other Requirements:
- Fully automated EA
- No repainting
- Clean and optimized code
- Backtest-ready
- Source code must be provided
- Inputs must be editable

Platform:
- MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
23
9% / 74%
Overdue
14
9%
Busy
2
Developer 2
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(392)
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Working
Published: 11 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(433)
Projects
686
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
7
Developer 7
Rating
(264)
Projects
593
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
(2624)
Projects
3330
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
9
Developer 9
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
38%
Loaded
10
Developer 10
Rating
(7)
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
18%
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(12)
Projects
13
62%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
8%
Working
Published: 1 code
12
Developer 12
Rating
(56)
Projects
88
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(490)
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
18
Developer 18
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
7
14% / 86%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
22
Developer 22
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(28)
Projects
30
7%
Arbitration
13
8% / 62%
Overdue
0
Busy
Similar orders
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD
Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD
want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
Looking for an EA that can capture Big Impulsive Moves with Multiple Volume + Order flow confirmation 30 - 70 USD
Im looking for an EA with Code. An EA that can capture big impulsive move on any instrument. Open trades only with multiple confirmation and a very high probability setup intraday or swing trading That can do top down/multi time frame analysis like D1 H4 H1 and then implement the trade on shorter time frame to catch the moves from the start. As i want to catch only the impulsive moves so there must be a Volume
MT5 XAUUSD Expert Advisor – Copy Behavior Bot 300 - 750 USD
I am looking for an experienced MT5 Expert Advisor developer. Goal: Create a custom MT5 EA that replicates the behavior of a profitable copy trading strategy (behavior-based, not code copying). Specifications: - Symbol: XAUUSD only - Max 1 trade at a time - Fixed risk per trade: 1% - Trades per week: 2–4 - Trading days: Monday to Thursday only - No trading during high-impact USD news (news filter required) - No
Copy trade on binance 30+ USD
i need the multi-chain dex bot with set up and installation i need you to help me set the copy reading wallet on binance or phantom with capital for 100 Euro to 1 Million in one year

Project information

Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0