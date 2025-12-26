Specification
I need a custom MT5 Expert Advisor named “Dark Venus”.
Strategy details:
- Timeframe: M5 / M15
- Market: Forex (all major pairs)
- Strategy type: Trend + Scalping
- Indicators:
• EMA (Fast & Slow)
• RSI filter
• ATR for Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Trades only during low-spread sessions (London & New York)
Trade Rules:
- Buy when fast EMA crosses above slow EMA + RSI confirmation
- Sell when fast EMA crosses below slow EMA + RSI confirmation
- One trade per symbol at a time
Risk Management:
- Fixed lot OR risk % per trade (input)
- ATR-based SL & TP
- Max daily trades input
- Max drawdown protection
- News filter (optional input)
Other Requirements:
- Fully automated EA
- No repainting
- Clean and optimized code
- Backtest-ready
- Source code must be provided
- Inputs must be editable
Platform:
- MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
