Looking for an EA that can capture Big Impulsive Moves with Multiple Volume + Order flow confirmation

Specification

Im looking for an EA with Code.

An EA that can capture big impulsive move on any instrument. Open trades only with multiple confirmation and a very high probability setup  intraday or swing trading

That can do top down/multi time frame analysis like D1 H4 H1 and then implement the trade on shorter time frame to catch the moves from the start.

As i want to catch only the impulsive moves so there must be a Volume Confirmation along with order flow confluence

Should work on any instrument or some specific or most of the instrument

Should have break even, trailing option or a larger target.

The Ea should have a successful history and not just an EA coded with an AI. Need real time practical trading success with the EA

Project information

Budget
30 - 70 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)

Customer

(4)
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0