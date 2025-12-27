Im looking for an EA with Code.

An EA that can capture big impulsive move on any instrument. Open trades only with multiple confirmation and a very high probability setup intraday or swing trading

That can do top down/multi time frame analysis like D1 H4 H1 and then implement the trade on shorter time frame to catch the moves from the start.

As i want to catch only the impulsive moves so there must be a Volume Confirmation along with order flow confluence

Should work on any instrument or some specific or most of the instrument

Should have break even, trailing option or a larger target.

The Ea should have a successful history and not just an EA coded with an AI. Need real time practical trading success with the EA