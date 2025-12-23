I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator.

Project Details:

Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5

EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5

Source files are provided in a compressed file

The EA is mainly optimized and used with BTCUSD (single preset)

Accuracy, stability, and MT5 compliance are very important

Hello Developers,