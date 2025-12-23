Specification
Hello Developers,
I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator.
Project Details:
Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5
EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5
Source files are provided in a compressed file
The EA is mainly optimized and used with BTCUSD (single preset)
Accuracy, stability, and MT5 compliance are very important
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Need help with installing mt5 indicators 30 - 35 USDHello i just funded 3 mt5 accounts i want them all seperate on my desktop and install a tradingpanel that i bought on mql5 market, should be an easy job but i tried it and it didnt work so if anyone can do it we can go on any desk or skype and fix it
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0