📝 FINAL PROJECT BRIEF (English Version)

EA Name: Cent Account Momentum Scalper

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Objective: To perform high-frequency, low-risk scalping for a fixed 5-pip target/SL, ensuring that trades are only executed during strong momentum and within controlled time limits.

1. Account Details & Money Management

| Component | Detail |

|---|---|

| Account Type | Cent Account |

| Lot Size | Fixed (User-Defined Input) - e.g., 0.10 Lot. |

| Magic Number | Required (for unique trade identification). |

| Order Control | Only one open order is allowed in the market at any given time. |

2. Entry and Exit Logic (TP/SL/Time Exit)

| Rule | Detail | Priority |

|---|---|---|

| Take Profit (TP) | 5 Pips | High Priority |

| Stop Loss (SL) | 5 Pips | High Priority |

| SL/TP Setup | TP and SL must be set instantaneously upon order placement. | |

| Time Limit Exit | If neither TP nor SL is hit, the order must be automatically closed (Immediate Market Close) upon the close of the 3rd candle (i.e., at the open of the 4th candle). Any resulting profit or loss at that exact time will be booked. | Secondary Priority |

3. Primary Entry Condition

* Trade Initiation: A new trade is checked only after the previous order is completely closed.

* Candle Close Logic: Entry is determined by the color of the immediately preceding closed candle:

* Previous Candle is Green (Close > Open) \Rightarrow Place a BUY Order.

* Previous Candle is Red (Close < Open) \Rightarrow Place a SELL Order.

4. Advanced Confirmation Filters

All of the following filters MUST be TRUE simultaneously along with the Primary Entry Condition for the EA to place a trade:

| Filter | Description (Logic) | Implementation (MQL Logic) |

|---|---|---|

| 1. Trend Filter | Use 200 EMA to confirm the major trend direction. | For BUY: Current Price $ > 200$ EMA. For SELL: Current Price $ < 200$ EMA. |

| 2. Consolidation Filter | Prevent trading when the market is choppy or sideways. | The Bollinger Bands (BBands) Width must be greater than a User-Defined Max Pips threshold (e.g., 15 Pips). |

| 3. Candle Size Filter | Avoid entering after a large move (potential for immediate reversal). | The size (High - Low) of the previous closed candle must be less than a User-Defined Max Pips (e.g., 10 Pips). |

| 4. Volatility Filter | Ensure sufficient momentum is present. | The ATR (Average True Range) value must be greater than a User-Defined Minimum Threshold. |

| 5. Time Filter | Only trade during high liquidity hours to minimize spread impact. | The EA must only place trades between the User-Defined Start_Hour_GMT and End_Hour_GMT. |

5. Required User Inputs (Must be External Parameters)

The following parameters must be available for the user to change in the EA settings without recompilation:

* string Timeframe = "M5"; (Should be adjustable, recommend M5 or M15)

* double LotSize = 0.10;

* int TP_Pips = 5;

* int SL_Pips = 5;

* int EMA_Period = 200;

* int ATR_Period = 14;

* double Min_ATR_Value = 0.00010;

* double Max_Candle_Size_Pips = 10;

* double Min_BBands_Width_Pips = 15; (For Consolidation Filter)

* int Start_Hour_GMT = 7;

* int End_Hour_GMT = 16;