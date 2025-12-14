FreelanceSections

I want a customise robot for algo forex treading created me

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Absolutely! Here is the complete and highly detailed Project Brief translated into English. You can copy and paste this entire document directly to your MQL Coder/Developer.
📝 FINAL PROJECT BRIEF (English Version)
EA Name: Cent Account Momentum Scalper
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Objective: To perform high-frequency, low-risk scalping for a fixed 5-pip target/SL, ensuring that trades are only executed during strong momentum and within controlled time limits.
1. Account Details & Money Management
| Component | Detail |
|---|---|
| Account Type | Cent Account |
| Lot Size | Fixed (User-Defined Input) - e.g., 0.10 Lot. |
| Magic Number | Required (for unique trade identification). |
| Order Control | Only one open order is allowed in the market at any given time. |
2. Entry and Exit Logic (TP/SL/Time Exit)
| Rule | Detail | Priority |
|---|---|---|
| Take Profit (TP) | 5 Pips | High Priority |
| Stop Loss (SL) | 5 Pips | High Priority |
| SL/TP Setup | TP and SL must be set instantaneously upon order placement. | |
| Time Limit Exit | If neither TP nor SL is hit, the order must be automatically closed (Immediate Market Close) upon the close of the 3rd candle (i.e., at the open of the 4th candle). Any resulting profit or loss at that exact time will be booked. | Secondary Priority |
3. Primary Entry Condition
 * Trade Initiation: A new trade is checked only after the previous order is completely closed.
 * Candle Close Logic: Entry is determined by the color of the immediately preceding closed candle:
   * Previous Candle is Green (Close > Open) \Rightarrow Place a BUY Order.
   * Previous Candle is Red (Close < Open) \Rightarrow Place a SELL Order.
4. Advanced Confirmation Filters
All of the following filters MUST be TRUE simultaneously along with the Primary Entry Condition for the EA to place a trade:
| Filter | Description (Logic) | Implementation (MQL Logic) |
|---|---|---|
| 1. Trend Filter | Use 200 EMA to confirm the major trend direction. | For BUY: Current Price $ > 200$ EMA. For SELL: Current Price $ < 200$ EMA. |
| 2. Consolidation Filter | Prevent trading when the market is choppy or sideways. | The Bollinger Bands (BBands) Width must be greater than a User-Defined Max Pips threshold (e.g., 15 Pips). |
| 3. Candle Size Filter | Avoid entering after a large move (potential for immediate reversal). | The size (High - Low) of the previous closed candle must be less than a User-Defined Max Pips (e.g., 10 Pips). |
| 4. Volatility Filter | Ensure sufficient momentum is present. | The ATR (Average True Range) value must be greater than a User-Defined Minimum Threshold. |
| 5. Time Filter | Only trade during high liquidity hours to minimize spread impact. | The EA must only place trades between the User-Defined Start_Hour_GMT and End_Hour_GMT. |
5. Required User Inputs (Must be External Parameters)
The following parameters must be available for the user to change in the EA settings without recompilation:
 * string Timeframe = "M5"; (Should be adjustable, recommend M5 or M15)
 * double LotSize = 0.10;
 * int TP_Pips = 5;
 * int SL_Pips = 5;
 * int EMA_Period = 200;
 * int ATR_Period = 14;
 * double Min_ATR_Value = 0.00010;
 * double Max_Candle_Size_Pips = 10;
 * double Min_BBands_Width_Pips = 15; (For Consolidation Filter)
 * int Start_Hour_GMT = 7;
 * int End_Hour_GMT = 16;

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(15)
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(20)
Projects
26
4%
Arbitration
4
0% / 0%
Overdue
3
12%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
(98)
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(304)
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
10
Developer 10
Rating
(621)
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
13
Developer 13
Rating
(321)
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(509)
Projects
546
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
17
Developer 17
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(13)
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(14)
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(11)
Projects
16
31%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
24
Developer 24
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
25
Developer 25
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(2622)
Projects
3326
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
27
Developer 27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
30
Developer 30
Rating
(6)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
32
Developer 32
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Free
Published: 1 code
33
Developer 33
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
34
Developer 34
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
35
Developer 35
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
37
Developer 37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USD
I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Looking to Buy an Existing MT5 EA + Source Code (Backtest + Demo Required) 30 - 800 USD
Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code . Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements: Mandatory requirements Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred) Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated) Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes Target performance: ~15%
Automated Trailing SL logic for SELL and BUY in MQL 4 + MQL 5 + Tradingview Version 2 100+ USD
1. 1 The developer should keep in mind that a standard function of MQL4/5 already exist and a part of the source code can be given but the trailing is wrong. Keep in mind, you need to deliver this in MQL4, Mql5, PINESCRIPT 2. This project should to run at least without any bugs on the following items and symbol extensions(example xauusd.i, xauusd.x, xauusd.m, etc) a. XAUUSD (Gold) b. XAGUSD (Silver)
I need opening range breakout profitable EA 30+ USD
As in tittle, I need opening range breakout profitable EA, you mabe have ready made? If not we can create such EA together. Rules are Simple, I have programmed this EA, my budget is 30 USD
Build MT4 EA to Disable AutoTrading in 10 Custom Block Zones for Risk Management (XAUUSD) - Demo Required 50+ USD
EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused) Description: Hello Freelancers, I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other
Prop Firm & Personal Account EA (US30 & XAUUSD) with Setfile Settings + Licensing and non martingale 100 - 750 USD
I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD . The EA must be non-martingale , low drawdown , and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control. Markets & Platform • Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD • Platform: MT4 or MT5 • EA must support .set file configurations Trading & Risk Requirements • Non-martingale • No
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA – Ready System for Small Account ($100–$150), Demo Test Require 30 - 70 USD
Hello, I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements: Core Requirements Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 or M5 Style: Real scalping with controlled risk No martingale / no grid strategies Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy 100+ USD
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy. I will buy a script that works similarly. Please send a description of how the script works or a test version in the message
Expert Advisor 35+ USD
Hello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USD
If you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details

Project information

Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0