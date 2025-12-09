I need an Expert Advisor based on the Indicator ''Zig Zag HH HL LH LL Pattern Label Indicator (MT4)'' by Lud Bin Mohd.

The EA should be able to trade on multiple Time Frames and Instruments simultaneously.

I want to be able to dictate to the EA what Time Frames and Instruments to trade on.

I should be able to interrupt the EA and close a trade MANUALLY if I consider it expedient to do so.

In all situations, I should be able to monitor the activities of the EA.





Above represents my thoughts at this time, but I am open to suggestions. All I need is good result!

Thanks so much.







