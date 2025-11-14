We are looking for a highly experienced Forex EA developer with a strong background in Machine Learning, AI models, or LLM-powered trading systems to build a fully automated Expert Advisor.

If you do not have proven experience developing AI/ML-driven EAs, please do not apply.

📌 Project Overview

We need a next-generation EA that leverages AI or LLM-based decision-making to determine:

Optimal trade entry points

Smart exit signals

Dynamic risk management

Continuous learning from live market data

Ability to adapt to changing conditions

The EA must be fully automated and operate independently without manual intervention.

📌 Performance Requirements

The EA must be designed to aim for:

15% profit monthly (target)

Less than 20% max drawdown

Consistent performance across different market conditions

Strict risk management logic