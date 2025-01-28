



I want to add alerts when the indicator line changes from LIME to RED and vice versa to an indicator in MQL5

I want to create an EA : buy when it changes to LIME and sell when it turns RED. The EA should work in normal charts and renko charts.

Provide sound alert when buy or sell signal appears.

If a BUY signal appears close the existing SELL position and open a new BUY position and vice versa.

Close existing position at opposite signal or if SL / TP is hit, whichever happens earlier.



Only one open position allowed per symbol.

Provide a magic number, Lot size , TP , SL .









Fixed budget : 30USD