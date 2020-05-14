Signal Subscription

Hi, I have subscribed MQL5 Signal. But, first time I have subscribed my wrong account then I have subscribed again my account that I am using. So, Can I move my wrong subscribtion to my account that I am using.


 
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
Hello, I try to subscribe into a signal but I cannot see the Signal tab in my toolbox in meta trader 5. Would any one help me in this regard? 
 
1. Upgrade your Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having version 11) - it helps in most of the cases.
2. Besides, not all the brokers support signal service - post #722
