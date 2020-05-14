Signal Subscription
Osman Celik:
Hi, I have subscribed MQL5 Signal. But, first time I have subscribed my wrong account then I have subscribed again my account that I am using. So, Can I move my wrong subscribtion to my account that I am using.
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hello, I try to subscribe into a signal but I cannot see the Signal tab in my toolbox in meta trader 5. Would any one help me in this regard?
Reza Momenpour Machiani:1. Upgrade your Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having version 11) - it helps in most of the cases.
2. Besides, not all the brokers support signal service - post #722
