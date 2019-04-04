Problem when paying signal
Hi,
When I want to pay the selected signal for subscription from my MT4 trading platform, I choose the option MQL5 payment and then, the following error message appears : "this program can not display the web page"
All payment methods are not working too (visa, paypal,...) with the same message.
Do you think the problem come from MQL5 and other websites or specifically to my MT4 platform ?
Thank you for your help as I am still waiting for MQL5 answer
Its easier to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account and then at the MT4/5 terminal, use the MQL5 way of payment on the left.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/enzofavot/accounting/choosein
Hi Eleni Anna Branou,
Yes it is what I do all time.
But this time, when I select MQL5 way of payment on the left, I ahe the error messages that I mentionned above...
I do not understand why
Hi Eleni Anna Branou,
Yes it is what I do all time.
But this time, when I select MQL5 way of payment on the left, I ahe the error messages that I mentionned above...
I do not understand why
Try again later or restart your MT4/5 platform or even your computer and try again.
Hi,
Yes I have already done all this (restart platform, computer,...), really strange.
I am wainting for MQL5 website answer to solve my issue because for the moment I cannot do anything else...
Thank you for replying :)
Hi,
Yes I have already done all this (restart platform, computer,...), really strange.
I am wainting for MQL5 website answer to solve my issue because for the moment I cannot do anything else...
Thank you for replying :)
Hi Enzo,
as far as I know, the Metatrader web-related content is based on the Internet Explorer engine.
So please check if you do have a valid and working Internet Explorer installed on your PC or VPS.
Sometimes the IE security settings block java applets and other scripts which may lead to an error like this
Best regards
Daniel
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Hi,
When I want to pay the selected signal for subscription from my MT4 trading platform, I choose the option MQL5 payment and then, the following error message appears : "this program can not display the web page"
All payment methods are not working too (visa, paypal,...) with the same message.
Do you think the problem come from MQL5 and other websites or specifically to my MT4 platform ?
Thank you for your help as I am still waiting for MQL5 answer