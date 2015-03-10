New Feature "Attract Visitors" and New Ratings
... and please do not spam the web to get some credit !!!
See my suggestion: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/3979/page4#comment_182391
A Market of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
Now you can order a required MQL5 application, generate your own Expert Advisor in the MQL5 Wizard or buy a ready-to-use program in the new Market.
what's the share link of Cloud Network and Terminal? How to know the units of my rating ? I think, 10 credits for every 500 units is
More feasible.
song_song:
what's the share link of Cloud Network and Terminal?
what's the share link of Cloud Network and Terminal?
It's not implemented yet. Will be later.
song_song:See the Rating field in your profile
How to know the units of my rating ?
How to know the units of my rating ?
murad:Thanks. And, how to calculate the units?
It's not implemented yeat. Will be later.See the Rating field in your profile
Is it possible to share link of forum(topic for discussion)?
song_song:yes it is possible, i think.
Is it possible to share link of forum(topic for discussion)?
I am using my MQL5 profile link to sharing in my facebook and other social media including my personal blog page. Also posting there my blog, interesting post etc's link, but so far I did not get any rating / points.
But its true, my friends circle following me on others social page and always visit whatever I am posting.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Socialization of MQL5.com continues, and we keep upgrading the Profile. Today we've launched a new function - attracting visitors to the site. In addition to it, we've introduced a new rating. Now, you can easily find the number of users that you have attracted, in the Achievements of your Profile.
What do you need to do to enlarge your… attract a new visitor to MQL5.com? It's all easy - post a special unique link to another resource, and our website will count the number of users who follow this link. Thus you can promote your profile, articles, jobs and the Market.
Do you like an article, a program in the Market or the possibility to order a trading robot? Recommend these materials and services at any other resource! To do this, simply click "Link to share" in the block on the left and post the generated link on a website.
You can attract people not only to the entire Articles section, but also to the specific publication you like. A unique link is generated for each article, so you can post it on other sites. The same principle works in the Market: found a grail? - share the link of this product, not the link of the entire service.It's a little easier with the profile - you don't need to generate any link. Simply invite people directly to your updated page, and MQL5.com will counting your rating. Help us attract new people to the MQL5.community, make it stronger - and it will not go unnoticed. Moreover, you earn by promoting our resource: now we pay 100 credits for every 5000 units of your rating!