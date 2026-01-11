Indonesian Member - page 296

selamat sore semua..
 
Sherly Langi:
Sore..  Bgmn prediksinya bu? 
 
nelayan79:
kalo prediksi teknikal saya sih harga usd vs major masih mau naik..
 
Sherly Langi:
Benar Bu .... sekarang lagi naik... hehe  GBP berkali kali pengin naik mentok kehabisan volume.... turun ambil aja


 
1225113:

Keren uyy tampilan chartnya. 
 
nelayan79:
sip masBroo... hehe

Buy lagi


 
Biantoro Kunarto:
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..
Im In...
 
1225113:

Tes kecil kecilan... 
 
nelayan79:
Tes kecil kecilan... 

nice....kok beda sekarang Screenshotnya kecil banget mas Broo,...

 
1225113:

Gak tau bro,  bawaan android.  Top lah pake laptop layarnya bisa besar. Ane karena mobile. 
