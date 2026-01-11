Indonesian Member - page 296
selamat sore semua..
Sore.. Bgmn prediksinya bu?
kalo prediksi teknikal saya sih harga usd vs major masih mau naik..
Benar Bu .... sekarang lagi naik... hehe GBP berkali kali pengin naik mentok kehabisan volume.... turun ambil aja
Keren uyy tampilan chartnya.
sip masBroo... hehe
Buy lagi
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..
Tes kecil kecilan...
nice....kok beda sekarang Screenshotnya kecil banget mas Broo,...
nice....kok beda sekarang Screenshotnya kecil banget mas Broo,...