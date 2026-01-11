Indonesian Member - page 159
Dan terjunlah EURUSD wkwkwkwk
memang harus Sell ♪~ ᕕ(ᐛ)ᕗ , mas
itu market sentiment terlihat clear.
mungkin tadi pada byk yg buy ya, karena melihat interest rate nya US tetap (tidak naik) hehe... ┬┴┬┴┤ ͜ʖ ͡°) ├┬┴┬┴
EU masih di Support key breakdown.
nah kita sekarang cari Support nya yuk...
Joss gandos sis eurusd terjun bebas panen raya nih pada
habis itu bisa jadi naik perlahan kah sis?
iya mas, ada correction ke minor R sebelum lanjutkan perjalanan :)
sebagian sudah sy bikin di blog sy mas
cekidot deh ┬┴┬┴┤ ͜ʖ ͡°)
mas rino,
cukup dg sisipkan ini dibawah Alert();
yg ini kalau ingin berita ke email:
bu,apakah caranya seperti ini??
bukan, pak.
disisipkan di bawah Alert(...)
Pakai menu SRC untuk mengcopy code nya:
ini biar saya gak salah copy paste saya kirimkan scriptnya bu
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Support and Resistance |
//| Copyright © 2004 Barry Stander |
//| Arrows added by Lennoi Anderson, 2015 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2004 Barry Stander; Arrow alerts by Lennoi Anderson, 2015."
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1 Blue
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_color3 Blue
#property indicator_color4 Magenta
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_width4 2
extern bool RSICCI_Filter = FALSE;
extern double RSIPeriod = 14;
extern double RSIOverbought = 75;
extern double RSIOversold = 25;
extern double CCIPeriod = 14;
extern double CCIBuyLevel = 50;
extern double CCISellLevel = -50;
extern bool HighLow = FALSE;
extern int SignalDots = 3;
extern bool Alerts = TRUE;
extern bool AlertOnClose = TRUE;
extern int BarCount = 10000;
bool HighBreakout = FALSE;
bool HighBreakPending = FALSE;
bool LowBreakout = FALSE;
bool LowBreakPending = FALSE;
double LastResistance = 0;
double LastSupport = 0;
double AlertBar = 0;
//---- buffers
double v1[];
double v2[];
double BreakUp[];
double BreakDown[];
double val1;
double val2;
int counter1;
int counter2;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//---- drawing settings
SetIndexArrow(0, 119);
SetIndexArrow(1, 119);
//----
SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_DOT, 0, Red);
//SetIndexDrawBegin(0, i-1);
SetIndexBuffer(0, v1);
SetIndexLabel(0, "Resistance");
//----
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_DOT, 0, Blue);
//SetIndexDrawBegin(1, i-1);
SetIndexBuffer(1, v2);
SetIndexLabel(1, "Support");
//----
SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY, 2);
SetIndexArrow(2, 233);
SetIndexBuffer(2, BreakUp);
//----
SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY, 2);
SetIndexArrow(3, 234);
SetIndexBuffer(3, BreakDown);
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
//----
for(int i = BarCount; i >=0; i--)
{
val1 = iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_UPPER, i);
//----
if(val1 > 0)
{
v1[i] = High[i];
counter1 = 1;
}
else
{
v1[i] = v1[i+1];
counter1++;
}
val2 = iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_LOWER, i);
//----
if(val2 > 0)
{
v2[i] = Low[i];
counter2 = 1;
}
else
{
v2[i] = v2[i+1];
counter2++;
}
if (v1[i] != LastResistance) { HighBreakPending = True; LastResistance = v1[i]; }
if (v2[i] != LastSupport) { LowBreakPending = True; LastSupport = v2[i]; }
if (HighLow) double BPrice=High[i]; else BPrice=Close[i];
if (HighBreakPending && BPrice > v1[i] && (!RSICCI_Filter || (RSICCI_Filter && iRSI(NULL, 0, RSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE, i) < RSIOverbought &&
iCCI(Symbol(), NULL, CCIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE, i) > CCIBuyLevel)) && counter1 >= SignalDots) HighBreakout = TRUE;
if (HighLow) BPrice=Low[i]; else BPrice=Close[i];
if (LowBreakPending && BPrice < v2[i] && (!RSICCI_Filter || (RSICCI_Filter && iRSI(NULL, 0, RSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE, i) > RSIOversold &&
iCCI(Symbol(), NULL, CCIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE, i) < CCISellLevel)) && counter2 >= SignalDots) LowBreakout = TRUE;
if (AlertOnClose) int AlertCandle = 1; else AlertCandle = 0;
if (HighBreakout)
{
if (i >= AlertCandle) BreakUp[i] = Low[i]-10*Point;
if (Alerts && i == AlertCandle && Bars > AlertBar)
{
Alert(Symbol(), " M", Period(), ": Resistance Breakout: BUY");
AlertBar = Bars;
}
HighBreakout = False;
HighBreakPending = False;
} else
if (LowBreakout)
{
if (i >= AlertCandle) BreakDown[i] = High[i]+10*Point;
if (Alerts && i==AlertCandle && Bars>AlertBar)
{
Alert(Symbol(), " M", Period(), ": Support Breakout: SELL");
AlertBar = Bars;
}
LowBreakout = False;
LowBreakPending = False;
}
}
return(0);
}
Klik tombol SRC lalu paste ke dalamnya
juga yang dicopy secukupnya saja gpp, pak :)