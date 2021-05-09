Having trouble adding an image for my logo
Timothy Smith:
Hi MQL community,
I'm trying to add an image for my logo to sell a product, but am getting the error message "Invalid Image Format."
I've gone through the requirements checklist:
Image is 200 x 200 pixels.
I have tried both PNG and GIF formats.
Image doesn't display money.
The image specs are below.
Can an expert please help me out?
Regards,
Tim
That's the original image of the hawk you are trying to uplod in jpeg format, try that.
Files:
hawk.jpg 253 kb
Thanks for your help Eleni - problem fixed!
I am facing the same issue. Any ideas on how to fix the issue
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Hi MQL community,
I'm trying to add an image for my logo to sell a product, but am getting the error message "Invalid Image Format."
I've gone through the requirements checklist:
Image is 200 x 200 pixels.
I have tried both PNG and GIF formats.
Image doesn't display money.
The image specs are below.
Can an expert please help me out?
Regards,
Tim