Is there any Online chat support? - page 4

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Sergey Golubev:

It is your money, and you can decide by yourself.
We can not provide any recommendation related to the brokers.

ohk.
please what is the minimum amount a person can invest in doller?
 
Mansur1990:
ohk.
please what is the minimum amount a person can invest in doller?

Anything you are prepared to lose.

[Deleted]  
yasser6611:
Please there is any online chat support for MQL5 ?
U should contact servisk desk
 
can i connect my FXTM account with my meta trader account?
[Deleted]  
Mansur1990:
can i connect my FXTM account with my meta trader account?

Yes, Meta-trader is a platform for that. Yes you can

 
Mafuta Landou:

Yes, Meta-trader is a platform for that. Yes you can

please how can i connect the fxtm account with the meta trader account?
 
Mansur1990:
please how can i connect the fxtm account with the meta trader account?

In Metatrader - Accounts - (right mouse click) Open Account - and write fxtm - and so on


 
Enviar uma mensagem mais de três semanas! Meu perfil de vendedor não foi atendido!
 
Newbie2018:
The Navigator disappeared from my mt4 platform with all the downloaded EAs. How can I find it back?

hi can you help me pls

 

hi guys may I get help on mql5 coupons code please

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