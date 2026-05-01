Is there any Online chat support? - page 2

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hi guys may get any help
 
Hopefully what we expect soon realized. in order for a newbie like me can follow in the footsteps of the master.
 
Where Do I start from -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

hi 


i bought an expert by mistake i thought it was mt4 version but it wasn't i can't use it now can i get my money back please ? 

 
The Navigator disappeared from my mt4 platform with all the downloaded EAs. How can I find it back?
 
sami1988:

hi 


i bought an expert by mistake i thought it was mt4 version but it wasn't i can't use it now can i get my money back please ? 

It depends on the Market Rules.
Those are the rules for refund - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.22 05:53

I found something related to refund on the Market Rules

----------------

VII. Payment Terms

In case of any fraudulent activities and/or misleading Product description, the Seller's account will be blocked and funds received from the Product sales will be returned to the buyers.

----------------

VIII. Dispute Resolution

In case disputes arise that cannot be resolved directly between the Buyer and the Seller, either party may apply to the administration of the mql5.com through Service Desk in the User profile.

 
Newbie2018:
The Navigator disappeared from my mt4 platform with all the downloaded EAs. How can I find it back?

Press Ctrl+N
or


 

Dear MQL5

How can I change the cumulative ticket trade system (Netting?) that it looks like the MT4 version where I can see and manage every single order as a seperate ticket.

The mt5 system of every order that registers under one ticket (Netting?), takes away all control over an order. If I put a counter or hedge trade on the same currency pair, I cannot stop it. It goes on forever, unless you specify a predetermined Take Profit and Stop Loss. How can I change this system that it works like the MT4 version where you have control over your orders?

Please help, this is not an asset.

Jan Basson

[Deleted]  
DINGAAN TAU:
Hi I need help 
I mistakinly deposited my money into my account, now I want to withdraw it but my challenge is that I forgot my password and metacode, please help me with this, it's been too long now about a year now 
 
DINGAAN TAU:
I mistakinly deposited my money into my account, now I want to withdraw it but my challenge is that I forgot my password and metacode, please help me with this, it's been too long now about a year now 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how do i deposit money into my metatrader4

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.01 07:49

...
There are two ways/accounts to deposit/withdrawal which people are confusing with - 

  • deposit to this mql5 portal (to buy the products in the Market, to subscribe to the signal, and so on), and
  • deposit to the brokers for having the trading account.

First case - contact with the service desk (telling them that you confused and mistakenly deposit thinking that you are depositing to the trading account).
Second case - contact with the broker.


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