Is there any Online chat support? - page 2
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
hi
i bought an expert by mistake i thought it was mt4 version but it wasn't i can't use it now can i get my money back please ?
hi
i bought an expert by mistake i thought it was mt4 version but it wasn't i can't use it now can i get my money back please ?
It depends on the Market Rules.
Those are the rules for refund -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.22 05:53
I found something related to refund on the Market Rules -
----------------
VII. Payment Terms
In case of any fraudulent activities and/or misleading Product description, the Seller's account will be blocked and funds received from the Product sales will be returned to the buyers.
----------------VIII. Dispute Resolution
In case disputes arise that cannot be resolved directly between the Buyer and the Seller, either party may apply to the administration of the mql5.com through Service Desk in the User profile.
The Navigator disappeared from my mt4 platform with all the downloaded EAs. How can I find it back?
Press Ctrl+N
or
Dear MQL5
How can I change the cumulative ticket trade system (Netting?) that it looks like the MT4 version where I can see and manage every single order as a seperate ticket.
The mt5 system of every order that registers under one ticket (Netting?), takes away all control over an order. If I put a counter or hedge trade on the same currency pair, I cannot stop it. It goes on forever, unless you specify a predetermined Take Profit and Stop Loss. How can I change this system that it works like the MT4 version where you have control over your orders?
Please help, this is not an asset.
Jan Basson
Hi I need help
I mistakinly deposited my money into my account, now I want to withdraw it but my challenge is that I forgot my password and metacode, please help me with this, it's been too long now about a year now
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i deposit money into my metatrader4
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.01 07:49
...
There are two ways/accounts to deposit/withdrawal which people are confusing with -
First case - contact with the service desk (telling them that you confused and mistakenly deposit thinking that you are depositing to the trading account).
Second case - contact with the broker.