Chart Template Feature for MT5 Mobile

Hello MetaQuotes team,

Please consider adding a simple chart-template feature to MT5 Mobile.
The desktop version allows saving full templates, but the mobile app currently has no way to save chart appearance settings.

A lightweight version would be enough — just the visual/chart display settings such as colors, chart type, background, grid, and scaling. No need to include objects, indicators...

This would greatly improve usability for traders who frequently open new charts or switch mobile  devices.

By the way, on my Android device, MT5 only plays a sound when closing an order or setting SL/TP. When opening a new order, the app remains completely silent.

Thank you.
