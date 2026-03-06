New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 9
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Hi. Thanks for this update. Two notes from me:
1. Unfortunately, it broke the VPS and Signals tabs for me - they appear blank now. Wine 10, Debian 12, Xephyr. Reverting terminal64.exe to 5572 helps.
This should have been fixed from build 5647.
After updating the terminal, the RAM usage has shot up now. Before update, I was running 2 terminals and the max RAM usage was at 50% but now only terminal is using 98% RAM. Is somebody facing this issue?
After updating the terminal, the RAM usage has shot up now. Before update, I was running 2 terminals and the max RAM usage was at 50% but now only terminal is using 98% RAM. Is somebody facing this issue?
After updating the terminal, the RAM usage has shot up now. Before update, I was running 2 terminals and the max RAM usage was at 50% but now only terminal is using 98% RAM. Is somebody facing this issue?
What is running inside this Terminal (indicators, EA...) ?
Yes. Same problem (build 5663) is also in backtest with memory.
@Alain Verleyen Thanks. I don't know about 5647 specifically, but still same problem with 5660. As I recall from a previous reply here, I seem to need to install WebView2 (which I currently don't have installed at all) to get these tabs working again in the newer builds. I could get away without WebView2 in builds up to 5572 inclusive (missing only some other functionality that I didn't need anyway), so that's what I use for now. I may try installing WebView2 when I have more time.
Yes unfortunately the solution from 5647 had to be removed as it was unstable.
Installing WebView2 manually should solve this issue.
What is running inside this Terminal (indicators, EA...) ?
I am running EA inside this terminal. It was working fine before updating the terminal.
Please provide technical details.