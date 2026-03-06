New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 9

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playgold #:

Hi. Thanks for this update. Two notes from me:

1. Unfortunately, it broke the VPS and Signals tabs for me - they appear blank now. Wine 10, Debian 12, Xephyr. Reverting terminal64.exe to 5572 helps.

This should have been fixed from build 5647.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
This should have been fixed from build 5647.
@Alain Verleyen Thanks. I don't know about 5647 specifically, but still same problem with 5660. As I recall from a previous reply here, I seem to need to install WebView2 (which I currently don't have installed at all) to get these tabs working again in the newer builds. I could get away without WebView2 in builds up to 5572 inclusive (missing only some other functionality that I didn't need anyway), so that's what I use for now. I may try installing WebView2 when I have more time.
 

After updating the terminal, the RAM usage has shot up now. Before update, I was running 2 terminals and the max RAM usage was at 50% but now only terminal is using 98% RAM. Is somebody facing this issue?




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Utkarsh Katiyar #:

After updating the terminal, the RAM usage has shot up now. Before update, I was running 2 terminals and the max RAM usage was at 50% but now only terminal is using 98% RAM. Is somebody facing this issue?




Yes. Same problem (build 5663) is also in backtest with memory.
 
Utkarsh Katiyar #:

After updating the terminal, the RAM usage has shot up now. Before update, I was running 2 terminals and the max RAM usage was at 50% but now only terminal is using 98% RAM. Is somebody facing this issue?




What is running inside this Terminal (indicators, EA...) ? 

 
Veve Viskup #:
Yes. Same problem (build 5663) is also in backtest with memory.
Please provide technical details. 
 
playgold #:
@Alain Verleyen Thanks. I don't know about 5647 specifically, but still same problem with 5660. As I recall from a previous reply here, I seem to need to install WebView2 (which I currently don't have installed at all) to get these tabs working again in the newer builds. I could get away without WebView2 in builds up to 5572 inclusive (missing only some other functionality that I didn't need anyway), so that's what I use for now. I may try installing WebView2 when I have more time.

Yes unfortunately the solution from 5647 had to be removed as it was unstable. 

Installing WebView2 manually should solve this issue.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

What is running inside this Terminal (indicators, EA...) ? 

I am running EA inside this terminal. It was working fine before updating the terminal.
 
Utkarsh Katiyar #:
I am running EA inside this terminal. It was working fine before updating the terminal.
Maybe but the author of the EA should check what is provoking this memory issue.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:
Please provide technical details. 
The bug was not in EA but in beta build 5663. The new build 5668 has already fixed it.
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