New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 10

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Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.




 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.

There is no need to post your issue again and again. It's known and reported to MetaQuotes. I will keep you posted if there is anything new about it.
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