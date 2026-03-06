New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 10
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Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.
Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.