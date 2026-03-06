New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 2

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It's becoming practically unusable, getting worse and worse, all the graphics freeze!

It's always lagging
 
jguellbo #:
Since the new update, my platform is very very slow. I have 5 platforms from different brokers open at the same time and I see how the charts seem to freeze. The trades opened in the toolbox change their value in profit, but the chart does not move. If I want to draw something or adjust any indicator settings, everything is very slow. The update before this comes with problems, now again. What's going on? 
Please provide your Journal log file.
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  • 2023.06.20
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4587hyu854ert #:

It's becoming practically unusable, getting worse and worse, all the graphics freeze!

It's always lagging
 
2026.02.23 14:54:15.446    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5640 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.23 14:54:15.446    Terminal    Windows 11 build 26200, 12 x AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with Radeon, AVX2, 4 / 11 Gb memory, 351 / 474 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
 

Has someone else noticed this?

The following code:

input group ""

Is no longer showing a blank line in the input screen, but a line showing <unnamed> 

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please provide your Journal log file.
2026.02.23 10:00:46.225    Terminal    FTMO Global Markets MT5 Terminal x64 build 5640 started for FTMO Global Markets Ltd
2026.02.23 10:00:46.225    Terminal    Windows 11 build 26200, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with Radeon, AVX2, 18 / 31 Gb memory, 80 / 952 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
2026.02.23 10:00:46.225    Terminal    C:\Users\jguel\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\81A933A9AFC5DE3C23B15CAB19C63850
 

It seems that this issue is happening with any input group name with less than 3 characters.

The following code:

    input group    "A"
    input group    "AB"
    input group    "ABC"

Results in:

or, in the Strategy Tester:


 
Rogerio Celentano Szterling #:

It seems that this issue is happening with any input group name with less than 3 characters.

The following code:

Results in:

or, in the Strategy Tester:


Confirmed and reported to MQ. Thank you.
 
It's impossible to work with this lagging!!!
 
4587hyu854ert #:
2026.02.23 14:54:15.446    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5640 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.23 14:54:15.446    Terminal    Windows 11 build 26200, 12 x AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with Radeon, AVX2, 4 / 11 Gb memory, 351 / 474 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1

Thanks. Could you please post the whole Journal log file ?

Maybe also a screenshot to show what you mean exactly by "all the graphics freeze" ?

Do you have EA or custom indicators running on your charts ?

Please also note that MetaQuotes is not a broker, you should connect to a real broker, not to MetaQuotes-Demo.

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