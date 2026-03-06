New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 3

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jguellbo #:
It's impossible to work with this lagging!!!

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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor

Alain Verleyen, 2026.02.23 15:14

Thanks. Could you please post the whole Journal log file ?

Maybe also a screenshot to show what you mean exactly by "this lagging!!! " ?

Do you have EA or custom indicators running on your charts ?


 
Alain Verleyen #:

this from an account, with a real broker:

2026.02.23 09:59:47.627    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 IC Markets Global x64 build 5640 started for Raw Trading Ltd
2026.02.23 09:59:47.628    Terminal    Windows 11 build 26200, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with Radeon, AVX2, 19 / 31 Gb memory, 80 / 952 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
2026.02.23 09:59:47.628    Terminal    C:\Users\jguel\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\010E047102812FC0C18890992854220E
2026.02.23 09:59:49.064    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.084    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.089    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.118    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US30,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.135    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US30,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.140    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US30,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.175    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USTEC,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.192    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USTEC,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.197    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USTEC,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.228    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US2000,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.244    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US2000,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.250    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US2000,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.282    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (DE40,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.293    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (DE40,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.298    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (DE40,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.337    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (EURUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.348    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (EURUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.354    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (EURUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.393    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (GBPUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.399    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (GBPUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.404    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (GBPUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.447    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (EURGBP,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.458    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (EURGBP,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.458    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (EURGBP,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.498    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USDCAD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.504    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USDCAD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.504    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USDCAD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.517    Network    '5133457': authorized on ICMarketsSC-MT5 through Access Server - FRAN (ping: 129.26 ms, build 5370)
2026.02.23 09:59:49.517    Network    '5133457': previous successful authorization performed from 185.254.161.40 on 2026.02.23 10:50:48
2026.02.23 09:59:49.543    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (EURAUD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.548    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (EURAUD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.549    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (EURAUD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.588    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USDJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.593    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USDJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.594    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USDJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.635    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (GBPJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.647    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (GBPJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.647    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (GBPJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.689    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.694    Indicators    custom indicator Daily_Open_Line (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.700    Indicators    custom indicator JFDailyOpenLine (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.700    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.701    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.747    Indicators    custom indicator BB (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.750    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.756    Indicators    custom indicator Daily_Open_Line (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.757    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.757    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.792    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (XAGUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.802    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (XAGUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.802    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (XAGUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.839    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (XTIUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.847    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (XTIUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.847    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (XTIUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.876    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.883    Indicators    custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.890    Indicators    custom indicator vwap_lite (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.896    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.902    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.909    Indicators    custom indicator Daily open line (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.917    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.924    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.931    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.939    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.947    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.947    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.948    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.983    Network    '5133457': terminal synchronized with Raw Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 2397 symbols, 0 spreads
2026.02.23 09:59:49.983    Network    '5133457': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.02.23 09:59:49.999    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.005    Indicators    custom indicator Daily open line (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.012    Indicators    custom indicator vwap_lite (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.025    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.033    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.041    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.050    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.057    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.064    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.065    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.065    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.093    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.099    Indicators    custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.106    Indicators    custom indicator vwap_lite (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.112    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.118    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.124    Indicators    custom indicator Daily open line (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.133    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.140    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.148    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.157    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.166    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.167    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.167    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.199    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.205    Indicators    custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.212    Indicators    custom indicator vwap_lite (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.218    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.224    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.230    Indicators    custom indicator Daily open line (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.238    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.245    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.252    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.261    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.269    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.270    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.270    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.303    Indicators    custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.310    Indicators    custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.316    Indicators    custom indicator vwap_lite (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.322    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.328    Indicators    custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.335    Indicators    custom indicator Daily open line (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.343    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.350    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.357    Indicators    custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.365    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.373    Indicators    custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.373    Indicators    custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.374    Indicators    custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:51.623    Network    '5133457': scanning network for access points
2026.02.23 09:59:53.049    MQL5.community    activated for 'jguellbo', balance: 0.00
2026.02.23 09:59:53.170    MQL5.chats    activated for 'jguellbo'
2026.02.23 10:00:20.258    Trades    '5133457': market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 10:00:20.402    Trades    '5133457': accepted market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 10:00:20.403    Trades    '5133457': market buy 10 US500 placed for execution
2026.02.23 10:00:20.538    Trades    '5133457': deal #338368269 buy 10 US500 at 6881.30 done (based on order #3422671748)
2026.02.23 10:00:20.538    Trades    '5133457': order #3422671748 buy 10 / 10 US500 at market done in 280.004 ms
2026.02.23 10:00:28.000    Network    '5133457': scanning network finished
2026.02.23 10:00:36.079    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 0.00, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 10:00:36.209    Trades    '5133457': accepted modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 10:00:36.209    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 done in 130.495 ms
2026.02.23 10:03:56.349    Trades    use MetaTrader VPS Hosting Service to speed up the execution: 0.68 ms via 'VPS New York NY3 14' instead of 130.85 ms
2026.02.23 15:03:28.379    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 6984.67
2026.02.23 15:03:28.510    Trades    '5133457': accepted modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 6984.67
2026.02.23 15:03:28.512    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 6984.67 done in 133.955 ms
2026.02.23 15:59:51.113    Network    '5133457': scanning network for access points
2026.02.23 16:00:27.597    Network    '5133457': scanning network finished
2026.02.23 16:05:42.125    Trades    '5133457': deal #338421910 sell 10 US500 at 6867.80 done (based on order #3422716208)
2026.02.23 16:11:08.678    Trades    '5133457': market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 16:11:08.806    Trades    '5133457': accepted market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 16:11:08.809    Trades    '5133457': market buy 10 US500 placed for execution
2026.02.23 16:11:08.866    Trades    '5133457': deal #338423032 buy 10 US500 at 6871.20 done (based on order #3422717319)
2026.02.23 16:11:08.866    Trades    '5133457': order #3422717319 buy 10 / 10 US500 at market done in 189.211 ms
2026.02.23 16:11:20.144    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 0.00, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:11:20.277    Trades    '5133457': accepted modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 0.00, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:11:20.278    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00 done in 133.644 ms
2026.02.23 16:16:32.154    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:16:32.285    Trades    '5133457': accepted modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:16:32.285    Trades    '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00 done in 130.628 ms

 
Alain Verleyen #:

as you can see, the chart is lagging respect the real trade price, and is not only the metatrader , all my pc works very slow when metatrader is open. I didn't have this problem before the update.


 
jguellbo #:

as you can see, the chart is lagging respect the real trade price, and is not only the metatrader , all my pc works very slow when metatrader is open. I didn't have this problem before the update.


Ok thanks. 

What build were you using before this update to 5640 ?

Most probably one of the custom indicators you are using doesn't "like" this new build. What I would suggest is to try to check this hypothesis and found which one :

1. Save your profile as "Temp".

2. Close all charts then restart MT5.

If the lag is gone, that means the hypothesis of a problematic custom indicator is correct.

Go to your previous profile, the lag will be back, and save it as "Temp2". Then remove a first custom indicator from all charts and restart MT5 to see if the lag is gone. Repeat with other indicators if needed.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Ok thanks. 

What build were you using before this update to 5640 ?

Most probably one of the custom indicators you are using doesn't "like" this new build. What I would suggest is to try to check this hypothesis and found which one :

1. Save your profile as "Temp".

2. Close all charts then restart MT5.

If the lag is gone, that means the hypothesis of a problematic custom indicator is correct.

Go to your previous profile, the lag will be back, and save it as "Temp2". Then remove a first custom indicator from all charts and restart MT5 to see if the lag is gone. Repeat with other indicators if needed.

But I didn't have any problem before this update!!! Is there any way to delete this update from my metatrader?
 
jguellbo #:
But I didn't have any problem before this update!!! Is there any way to delete this update from my metatrader?

Not really. You could downgrade to a previous build, but the update will trigger again automatically.

The only thing I can offer is to help to try to find the origin of the problem, because it's not a general issue with this update (most people doesn't have problems with it).

 

@Alain Verleyen Thank you for staying involved in this thread and offering help. I wonder if you could also offer any help or advice on issues I brought up in comment #4 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/505660#comment_59231978 please?

I also have to stay with an older version now and fight auto-update. I use the `chattr +i` trick, but it appears to slow down and make startup of the old version unreliable (sometimes works, sometimes not - has to be retried) as I guess it's slowly trying and failing to auto-update now. I'll have to look for a different way to prevent auto-update (e.g. maybe block some network traffic?) if there isn't a correctly working new version soon.

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor
  • 2026.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
On friday, february 20, 2026, an updated version of the metatrader 5 platform will be released. Terminal fixed an issue that could interrupt the download and synchronization of tick history under certain conditions. Since the new update, my platform is very very slow
 
Is it possible to downgrade MT5 5640 back to version 5572?
Thanks
 
playgold #:

@Alain Verleyen Thank you for staying involved in this thread and offering help. I wonder if you could also offer any help or advice on issues I brought up in comment #4 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/505660#comment_59231978 please?

I also have to stay with an older version now and fight auto-update. I use the `chattr +i` trick, but it appears to slow down and make startup of the old version unreliable (sometimes works, sometimes not - has to be retried) as I guess it's slowly trying and failing to auto-update now. I'll have to look for a different way to prevent auto-update (e.g. maybe block some network traffic?) if there isn't a correctly working new version soon.

Use WebView2 for the Market/Signal tab and MT5, for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Unable to load MT5 in MACWINE

Sergey El, 2026.02.13 11:20

  • Metaquotes creates an installer that installs MetaTrader with all the necessary components on MacOS, and the terminal works good.
  • Wine 10.3 - Wine 11.0 have known launch issues that are caused by Wine itself.
  • Crossover 26 uses wine 11.0, you can draw your own conclusions.
  • If you absolutely need to install Metatrader yourself, please use Wine 11.1-11.2, win11 bottle, and WebView2 144+. Also, use WebInstaller for installation; it will download all the necessary fonts.

I had same issue with MT5 for Windows 11: I had to install (and to re-install) WebView2 on computers.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Use WebView2 for the Market/Signal tab and MT5, for example:


I had same issue with MT5 for Windows 11: I had to install (and to re-install) WebView2 on computers.
Oh, thank you! I intentionally didn't install any WebView before, thinking I didn't need those parts of functionality. I didn't realize the Signals and VPS tabs started to use WebView with this update? I'll probably give this a try when I have more time.
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