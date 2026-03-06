New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 3
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It's impossible to work with this lagging!!!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor
Alain Verleyen, 2026.02.23 15:14
Thanks. Could you please post the whole Journal log file ?
Maybe also a screenshot to show what you mean exactly by "this lagging!!! " ?
Do you have EA or custom indicators running on your charts ?
this from an account, with a real broker:
2026.02.23 09:59:47.627 Terminal MetaTrader 5 IC Markets Global x64 build 5640 started for Raw Trading Ltd
2026.02.23 09:59:47.628 Terminal Windows 11 build 26200, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with Radeon, AVX2, 19 / 31 Gb memory, 80 / 952 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
2026.02.23 09:59:47.628 Terminal C:\Users\jguel\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\010E047102812FC0C18890992854220E
2026.02.23 09:59:49.064 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.084 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.089 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.118 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US30,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.135 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US30,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.140 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US30,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.175 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USTEC,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.192 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USTEC,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.197 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USTEC,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.228 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US2000,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.244 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US2000,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.250 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US2000,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.282 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (DE40,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.293 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (DE40,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.298 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (DE40,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.337 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (EURUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.348 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (EURUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.354 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (EURUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.393 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (GBPUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.399 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (GBPUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.404 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (GBPUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.447 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (EURGBP,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.458 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (EURGBP,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.458 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (EURGBP,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.498 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USDCAD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.504 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USDCAD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.504 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USDCAD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.517 Network '5133457': authorized on ICMarketsSC-MT5 through Access Server - FRAN (ping: 129.26 ms, build 5370)
2026.02.23 09:59:49.517 Network '5133457': previous successful authorization performed from 185.254.161.40 on 2026.02.23 10:50:48
2026.02.23 09:59:49.543 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (EURAUD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.548 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (EURAUD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.549 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (EURAUD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.588 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USDJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.593 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USDJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.594 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USDJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.635 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (GBPJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.647 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (GBPJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.647 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (GBPJPY,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.689 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.694 Indicators custom indicator Daily_Open_Line (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.700 Indicators custom indicator JFDailyOpenLine (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.700 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.701 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.747 Indicators custom indicator BB (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.750 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.756 Indicators custom indicator Daily_Open_Line (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.757 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.757 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (XAUUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.792 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (XAGUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.802 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (XAGUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.802 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (XAGUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.839 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (XTIUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.847 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (XTIUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.847 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (XTIUSD,Daily) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.876 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.883 Indicators custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.890 Indicators custom indicator vwap_lite (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.896 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.902 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.909 Indicators custom indicator Daily open line (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.917 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.924 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.931 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.939 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.947 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.947 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.948 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,M15) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:49.983 Network '5133457': terminal synchronized with Raw Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 2397 symbols, 0 spreads
2026.02.23 09:59:49.983 Network '5133457': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.02.23 09:59:49.999 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.005 Indicators custom indicator Daily open line (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.012 Indicators custom indicator vwap_lite (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.025 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.033 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.041 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.050 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.057 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.064 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.065 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.065 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,H1) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.093 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.099 Indicators custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.106 Indicators custom indicator vwap_lite (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.112 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.118 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.124 Indicators custom indicator Daily open line (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.133 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.140 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.148 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.157 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.166 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.167 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.167 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (USTEC,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.199 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.205 Indicators custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.212 Indicators custom indicator vwap_lite (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.218 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.224 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.230 Indicators custom indicator Daily open line (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.238 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.245 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.252 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.261 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.269 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.270 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.270 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US2000,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.303 Indicators custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.310 Indicators custom indicator i-Paramon_Work_Time (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.316 Indicators custom indicator vwap_lite (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.322 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.328 Indicators custom indicator Intraday channel breakout (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.335 Indicators custom indicator Daily open line (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.343 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.350 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.357 Indicators custom indicator WT_SuperT-MA_v4.7 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.365 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.373 Indicators custom indicator OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.373 Indicators custom indicator TradersDynamicIndex1 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:50.374 Indicators custom indicator TrendFlex x 2 (US500,M5) loaded succesfully
2026.02.23 09:59:51.623 Network '5133457': scanning network for access points
2026.02.23 09:59:53.049 MQL5.community activated for 'jguellbo', balance: 0.00
2026.02.23 09:59:53.170 MQL5.chats activated for 'jguellbo'
2026.02.23 10:00:20.258 Trades '5133457': market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 10:00:20.402 Trades '5133457': accepted market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 10:00:20.403 Trades '5133457': market buy 10 US500 placed for execution
2026.02.23 10:00:20.538 Trades '5133457': deal #338368269 buy 10 US500 at 6881.30 done (based on order #3422671748)
2026.02.23 10:00:20.538 Trades '5133457': order #3422671748 buy 10 / 10 US500 at market done in 280.004 ms
2026.02.23 10:00:28.000 Network '5133457': scanning network finished
2026.02.23 10:00:36.079 Trades '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 0.00, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 10:00:36.209 Trades '5133457': accepted modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 10:00:36.209 Trades '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 done in 130.495 ms
2026.02.23 10:03:56.349 Trades use MetaTrader VPS Hosting Service to speed up the execution: 0.68 ms via 'VPS New York NY3 14' instead of 130.85 ms
2026.02.23 15:03:28.379 Trades '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 6984.67
2026.02.23 15:03:28.510 Trades '5133457': accepted modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 sl: 6867.68, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 6984.67
2026.02.23 15:03:28.512 Trades '5133457': modify #3422671748 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6867.68, tp: 6984.67 done in 133.955 ms
2026.02.23 15:59:51.113 Network '5133457': scanning network for access points
2026.02.23 16:00:27.597 Network '5133457': scanning network finished
2026.02.23 16:05:42.125 Trades '5133457': deal #338421910 sell 10 US500 at 6867.80 done (based on order #3422716208)
2026.02.23 16:11:08.678 Trades '5133457': market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 16:11:08.806 Trades '5133457': accepted market buy 10 US500
2026.02.23 16:11:08.809 Trades '5133457': market buy 10 US500 placed for execution
2026.02.23 16:11:08.866 Trades '5133457': deal #338423032 buy 10 US500 at 6871.20 done (based on order #3422717319)
2026.02.23 16:11:08.866 Trades '5133457': order #3422717319 buy 10 / 10 US500 at market done in 189.211 ms
2026.02.23 16:11:20.144 Trades '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 0.00, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:11:20.277 Trades '5133457': accepted modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 0.00, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:11:20.278 Trades '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00 done in 133.644 ms
2026.02.23 16:16:32.154 Trades '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 6849.49, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:16:32.285 Trades '5133457': accepted modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00 -> sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00
2026.02.23 16:16:32.285 Trades '5133457': modify #3422717319 buy 10 US500 -> sl: 6847.36, tp: 0.00 done in 130.628 ms
as you can see, the chart is lagging respect the real trade price, and is not only the metatrader , all my pc works very slow when metatrader is open. I didn't have this problem before the update.
as you can see, the chart is lagging respect the real trade price, and is not only the metatrader , all my pc works very slow when metatrader is open. I didn't have this problem before the update.
Ok thanks.
What build were you using before this update to 5640 ?
Most probably one of the custom indicators you are using doesn't "like" this new build. What I would suggest is to try to check this hypothesis and found which one :
1. Save your profile as "Temp".
2. Close all charts then restart MT5.
If the lag is gone, that means the hypothesis of a problematic custom indicator is correct.
Go to your previous profile, the lag will be back, and save it as "Temp2". Then remove a first custom indicator from all charts and restart MT5 to see if the lag is gone. Repeat with other indicators if needed.
Ok thanks.
What build were you using before this update to 5640 ?
Most probably one of the custom indicators you are using doesn't "like" this new build. What I would suggest is to try to check this hypothesis and found which one :
1. Save your profile as "Temp".
2. Close all charts then restart MT5.
If the lag is gone, that means the hypothesis of a problematic custom indicator is correct.
Go to your previous profile, the lag will be back, and save it as "Temp2". Then remove a first custom indicator from all charts and restart MT5 to see if the lag is gone. Repeat with other indicators if needed.
But I didn't have any problem before this update!!! Is there any way to delete this update from my metatrader?
Not really. You could downgrade to a previous build, but the update will trigger again automatically.
The only thing I can offer is to help to try to find the origin of the problem, because it's not a general issue with this update (most people doesn't have problems with it).
@Alain Verleyen Thank you for staying involved in this thread and offering help. I wonder if you could also offer any help or advice on issues I brought up in comment #4 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/505660#comment_59231978 please?
I also have to stay with an older version now and fight auto-update. I use the `chattr +i` trick, but it appears to slow down and make startup of the old version unreliable (sometimes works, sometimes not - has to be retried) as I guess it's slowly trying and failing to auto-update now. I'll have to look for a different way to prevent auto-update (e.g. maybe block some network traffic?) if there isn't a correctly working new version soon.
Thanks
@Alain Verleyen Thank you for staying involved in this thread and offering help. I wonder if you could also offer any help or advice on issues I brought up in comment #4 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/505660#comment_59231978 please?
I also have to stay with an older version now and fight auto-update. I use the `chattr +i` trick, but it appears to slow down and make startup of the old version unreliable (sometimes works, sometimes not - has to be retried) as I guess it's slowly trying and failing to auto-update now. I'll have to look for a different way to prevent auto-update (e.g. maybe block some network traffic?) if there isn't a correctly working new version soon.
Use WebView2 for the Market/Signal tab and MT5, for example:
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Unable to load MT5 in MACWINE
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Use WebView2 for the Market/Signal tab and MT5, for example: