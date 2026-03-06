New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 7

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Maksim Tarutin #:
2026.02.24 22:15:41.104 OpenCL opencl.dll successfully loaded
2026.02.24 22:15:41.120 OpenCL device 'Intel HD Graphics P4600' does not support fp64
2026.02.24 22:15:41.120 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'Intel HD Graphics P4600' with OpenCL 1.2 (20 units, 1200 MHz, 1629 Mb, version 20.19.15.4531, rating 439)
2026.02.24 22:15:41.120 OpenCL device #1: CPU 'Intel Xeon CPU E3-1246 v3 @ 3.50GHz' with OpenCL 1.2 (8 units, 3500 MHz, 16309 Mb, version 5.2.0.10094, rating 377)



Thanks. The issue is now reported to MetaQuotes. 

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Thanks. The issue is now reported to MetaQuotes. 

I updated the drivers for Intel HD Graphics P4600 to the latest version (20.19.15.5171). I also tried different combinations in the GPU settings: enabling/disabling 'Enable CUDA/OpenCL' and switching between GPU #0 and CPU #1 as the primary device. Unfortunately, none of this helped. The terminal (build 5640) is still very laggy and slow, especially when running 6 instances simultaneously
 

2026.02.24 19:03:20.502    OpenCL    opencl.dll successfully loaded
2026.02.24 19:03:20.689    OpenCL    device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (3 units, 1899 MHz, 8607 Mb, version 3652.0 (PAL,LC), rating 1379)


if it helps
 

Switching back to build 5430 has restored stability and fixed all the lag issues. Now, I just need to figure out how to disable those annoying "Live Update" notifications.

For those who want to roll back to 5430: simply close your terminal and replace the following files in the installation folder with the older versions:

  • terminal64.exe

    metatester64.exe

    metaeditor64.exe

 
4587hyu854ert #:

2026.02.24 19:03:20.502    OpenCL    opencl.dll successfully loaded
2026.02.24 19:03:20.689    OpenCL    device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (3 units, 1899 MHz, 8607 Mb, version 3652.0 (PAL,LC), rating 1379)


if it helps

Thanks.

 
hi i like trading in meta trader 5.my question is ...why mt5 has no brush or pencil tool options to analyze the chart more clearly......
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Thanks.

How do I block a terminal update? Even though I clicked "Update later," after restarting the server, it updated all terminals to version 5640 again!
 
Maksim Tarutin # : Jak zablokować terminala? Mimo że kliknąłem „Aktualizuj później”, po uruchomieniu serwera wszystkie terminale ponownie się do wersji 5640!
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/504489/page7
MT5 performing poorly after the update
MT5 performing poorly after the update
  • 2026.02.03
  • www.mql5.com
Since the most recent MT5 update, my platform has been performing terribly with some indicators provided by my broker...
 
kamil128821 #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/504489/page7
Why did you post that link ? This topic is not related to the current issue with 5640.
 

I've tried to find which indicator was causing problems and I can't find it. What I have seen is that even using only the standard indicators, when I open more than one terminal, with clean charts, everything slows down. That is, 5 terminals without indicators, everything goes well, but 4 terminals with clean charts, and only one terminal with indicators (even if they are the standard ones), and the entire system slows down. If I open a second terminal with indicators, and the rest with clean charts, it is practically impossible to trade.

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