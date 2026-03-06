New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 7
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Thanks. The issue is now reported to MetaQuotes.
Thanks. The issue is now reported to MetaQuotes.
2026.02.24 19:03:20.502 OpenCL opencl.dll successfully loaded
2026.02.24 19:03:20.689 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (3 units, 1899 MHz, 8607 Mb, version 3652.0 (PAL,LC), rating 1379)
if it helps
Switching back to build 5430 has restored stability and fixed all the lag issues. Now, I just need to figure out how to disable those annoying "Live Update" notifications.
For those who want to roll back to 5430: simply close your terminal and replace the following files in the installation folder with the older versions:
terminal64.exe
metatester64.exe
metaeditor64.exe
2026.02.24 19:03:20.502 OpenCL opencl.dll successfully loaded
2026.02.24 19:03:20.689 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (3 units, 1899 MHz, 8607 Mb, version 3652.0 (PAL,LC), rating 1379)
if it helps
Thanks.
Thanks.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/504489/page7
I've tried to find which indicator was causing problems and I can't find it. What I have seen is that even using only the standard indicators, when I open more than one terminal, with clean charts, everything slows down. That is, 5 terminals without indicators, everything goes well, but 4 terminals with clean charts, and only one terminal with indicators (even if they are the standard ones), and the entire system slows down. If I open a second terminal with indicators, and the rest with clean charts, it is practically impossible to trade.