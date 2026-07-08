Latest MT5 update causes lag/freezing only when using my indicators/template - page 9
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I had similar problems when updating build 5577 on February 5, 2026. I have a powerful laptop, and the chart slows down when scrolling. When I open the order window and scroll to the stop loss or take profit, the numbers also slow down when scrolling.
I had similar problems when updating build 5577 on February 5, 2026. I have a powerful laptop, and the chart slows down when scrolling. When I open the order window and scroll to the stop loss or take profit, the numbers also slow down when scrolling.
Hi everyone,
After the latest MetaTrader 5 update, I started facing serious performance issues related to charts and indicators.
On a clean installation, MT5 works normally. However, as soon as I apply my usual trading template (which contains several indicators that worked perfectly fine before the update), the chart becomes extremely laggy and sometimes freezes completely. The rest of the terminal remains responsive, but the specific chart with the template applied becomes almost unusable.
This behavior started only after the recent update. Before that, I used the same template and indicators daily without any performance issues.
What I already tested:
Fresh reinstall of MT5
Clean profiles (no indicators) – works fine
The problem only appears when applying my template
Other MT5 installations (older builds) still work normally with the same template
This suggests that the latest build introduced some compatibility or rendering issue with certain indicators/templates.If anyone else is experiencing similar issues after the latest update, please let me know.
Any advice, workaround, or confirmation from MetaQuotes would be greatly appreciated. I can also provide logs or additional details if needed.
It seems like every indicator is experiencing lags like never before, but not only that.
I've noticed that the current candle/bar doesn't keep up with the price when the tick volume and volatility is high. The program is responsive though, no problem opening/closing windows, etc. I think it's been like this since at least 5570.
It seems like every indicator is experiencing lags like never before, but not only that.
I've noticed that the current candle/bar doesn't keep up with the price when the tick volume and volatility is high. The program is responsive though, no problem opening/closing windows, etc. I think it's been like this since at least 5570.
Most likely, the chart for that symbol is built based on the Last price, not the Bid price.
Run the attached script to find out. Or, look up the corresponding symbol property in the specification (see the attached <specification.png> for an example).
Most likely, the chart for that symbol is built based on the Last price, not the Bid price.
Run the attached script to find out. Or, look up the corresponding symbol property in the specification (see the attached <specification.png> for an example).
Yes Futures chart are based on last price.
For the rest, Vladislav, they need to provide the log files (Experts and Journal) tab. Honestly I am tired to ask.
Most likely, the chart for that symbol is built based on the Last price, not the Bid price.
Run the attached script to find out. Or, look up the corresponding symbol property in the specification (see the attached <specification.png> for an example).
Hi Gustavo,
I have so much problems as well! Freezes, lags does not loaf. I cannot even open IC markets charts on the computer at all!. I even have problems with vps as it decided not to work regardless that I have another 6 weeks paid for. Service chat is useless as it is stupid ai response only. zero customer support. I can barely trade on mobile and that is scary as it can take up to 12 seconds to do anything. And when it freezes you are left without knowing what is happening and you cannot do anything. Bad experience. they need to fix it asap. any solutions here?
Gustavo Barros Alexandre D Almeida:
Hi everyone,
After the latest MetaTrader 5 update, I started facing serious performance issues related to charts and indicators.
On a clean installation, MT5 works normally. However, as soon as I apply my usual trading template (which contains several indicators that worked perfectly fine before the update), the chart becomes extremely laggy and sometimes freezes completely. The rest of the terminal remains responsive, but the specific chart with the template applied becomes almost unusable.
This behavior started only after the recent update. Before that, I used the same template and indicators daily without any performance issues.
What I already tested:
Fresh reinstall of MT5
Clean profiles (no indicators) – works fine
The problem only appears when applying my template
Other MT5 installations (older builds) still work normally with the same template
This suggests that the latest build introduced some compatibility or rendering issue with certain indicators/templates.If anyone else is experiencing similar issues after the latest update, please let me know.
Any advice, workaround, or confirmation from MetaQuotes would be greatly appreciated. I can also provide logs or additional details if needed.