Latest MT5 update causes lag/freezing only when using my indicators/template - page 11
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I have to disagree. The same code was working before the update without any errors.
Maybe but I have no way to check it without the code.
Additionally error 4101 is clearly a coding issue.
Additionally error 4101 is clearly a coding issue.
Yes, the code for MT5 is the issue. It's buggy.
If it was the indicator code, it would consistently show error, not just occasionally. I will not have this kind of childish discussion. If you want to be dismissive about MT5 bugs just to feel good then be it, I couldn't care less. I was trying to help, I don't have to do it. I will not give you more than I am able to, nor I will give you the solution.
Ye
Yes, the code for MT5 is the issue. It's buggy.
If it was the indicator code, it would consistently show error, not just occasionally. I will not have this kind of childish discussion. If you want to be dismissive about MT5 bugs just to feel good then be it, I couldn't care less. I was trying to help, I don't have to do it. I will not give you more than I am able to, nor I will give you the solution.
I have no idea why you took it so personally.
I can't reproduce the issue you are reporting, so I can't fill a bug report to MetaQuotes. Simple as that.
It seems like every indicator is experiencing lags like never before, but not only that.
I've noticed that the current candle/bar doesn't keep up with the price when the tick volume and volatility is high. The program is responsive though, no problem opening/closing windows, etc. I think it's been like this since at least 5570.
Please show the chart properties from your screenshot. Specifically, the "show" tab and the "colors" tab.
Also, please take a screenshot of the symbol specification where "chart mode" is visible.
I have no idea why you took it so personally.
I didn't.
I say this is MT5 issue not indicator issue. You say this is indicator issue, dismissing my explanation. It's just the same as two children in the kindergarden say to each other "No, you", "No, you!"... and it goes on and on. I just don't have time for this. I think I explained the issue already and it's been reported by dozen other people in dozen other threads on this forum.
Forget the indicator, it's irrelevant and there is nothing wrong with its code. The issue is how MT5 handles charts and indicators.
If you can only report specific bugs that need a code to reproduce, that's fine. I don't blame you for that, I appreciate your effort and dedication. I guess the issue me and other people are reporting will not be solved any time soon, which is a shame really...
Additionally error 4101 is clearly a coding issue.
The code I use is copypaste from the book:
And that gives error 4101 - Wrong chart ID
And that's basically the only error that shows up in the journal since the buggy MT5 update.
So what's the issue with this code? I know the answer: there is no issue.
The issue is with MT5 handling chart functions.
The code I use is copypaste from the book:
And that gives error 4101 - Wrong chart ID
And that's basically the only error that shows up in the journal since the buggy MT5 update.
So what's the issue with this code? I know the answer: there is no issue.
The issue is with MT5 handling chart functions.
Please provide the information needed to show and reproduce the issue.
1. Please show evidence about the issue (a screenshot with bid/ask/last lines displayed to clearly show the lag). Already asked, not answered.
2. Then the Experts and Journal log files (not excerpts). Already asked not answered.
3. Error 4101 is a coding issue, it happens because the functions you are using (from the book) are called with a wrong chartID. I didn't say it's the cause of the lag, just that it is a problem too, could be related or not. So providing the real code used could be useful, or not.
are called with a wrong chartID.
chart_ID=0
As for screenshots, about the lag, already posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/504523/page9#comment_59129812
Logs, and journals - there is nothing beyond what on the excerpts.
There is nothing more I have. It is funny how you insist that the code that was working since inception without errors for months or even years really, all of the sudden is broken without any reason.
If I knew how to do things you're aksing me, I would monetize this skill instead of sitting on this forum... I give you clues, you connect the dots. If you can't that's fine. Too bad nobody fro MQ wants to listen to the feedback.
MT5 used to be the best trading software. At the moment it's a piece of useless junk. I'm waiting for the next "stable" release, if that's still not fixed I'm giving up.
As for screenshots, about the lag, already posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/504523/page9#comment_59129812
Logs, and journals - there is nothing beyond what on the excerpts.
There is nothing more I have. It is funny how you insist that the code that was working since inception without errors for months or even years really, all of the sudden is broken without any reason.
If I knew how to do things you're aksing me, I would monetize this skill instead of sitting on this forum... I give you clues, you connect the dots. If you can't that's fine. Too bad nobody fro MQ wants to listen to the feedback.
MT5 used to be the best trading software. At the moment it's a piece of useless junk. I'm waiting for the next "stable" release, if that's still not fixed I'm giving up.
Ok I lost enough time. All your comments will be ignored from now.
EDIT: MQ is listening, hundred of bugs have been fixed from my reports in the last 13 years. You are one of the rare who doesn't want to collaborate constructively.
All your comments will be ignored from now.