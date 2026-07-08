Latest MT5 update causes lag/freezing only when using my indicators/template - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Install beta 5574 (last beta).
5574 ok!!! Beta Version.
Same here!
Everything works properly after the upgrade to Beta Version 5574!
Cheers!
On my Mac, MT5 is completely frozen. I can’t click anything or perform any action. The platform is unusable.
same
5574 ok!!! Beta Version.
how can I upgrade to that?
Hi everyone, I found a working workaround for the MT5 UI lag issue (Build 5572) when using EarnForex Position Sizer / Position Size tools.
Symptoms: candles/ticks update normally, but the MT5 terminal becomes very laggy when moving/resizing the window (UI stutter), and the problem disappears as soon as you remove the Position Sizer from the chart.
Fix / Workaround (confirmed on Build 5572):
Open Position Sizer → Inputs
Set ShowMainLineLabels = false
Change the label font to Arial (or another simple font like Tahoma/Consolas)
Restart the terminal (optional, but helps sometimes)
After disabling the main line labels and switching to Arial, the UI lag completely stopped on my side.
It looks like the slowdown is related to chart text/label rendering in the latest build, so disabling those line labels avoids the heavy redraw calls.
Hope this helps — it fixed it instantly for me.
Thanks for sharing this — very helpful. I was experiencing the same UI lag when moving or resizing MT5 with Position Sizer attached, and disabling ShowMainLineLabels plus switching the font to Arial noticeably improved performance on my setup too.
Seems like the latest build struggles with rendering certain chart labels, so this workaround definitely saves some frustration. Appreciate you posting a clear fix for everyone!
However, due to the blocking of the MQL website in the China region, the 5574 version still cannot log in to the MQL community, and the market cannot be connected. Therefore, we can temporarily revert to the 5430 version. The 5430 version can pass the community authentication, but cannot connect to the market, resulting in the inability to update and download EA. This should be a unique problem in the China region, and we don't know when it can be resolved?
5574's issue as below,
However, due to the blocking of the MQL website in the China region, the 5574 version still cannot log in to the MQL community, and the market cannot be connected. Therefore, we can temporarily revert to the 5430 version. The 5430 version can pass the community authentication, but cannot connect to the market, resulting in the inability to update and download EA. This should be a unique problem in the China region, and we don't know when it can be resolved?
5574's issue as below,
I found my old summary post about error 1001 -
-------------------------I found one thread with same issue with error 1001 (discussion thread):
I can not install EAs from market
And there is my summary post about this error 1001 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can not install EAs from market
Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.02 08:30
I found same issue reported on Russian forum (for external VPS and for computer).
One of reply (in Russian) about error 1001 and the reasons - post #160
So, it may be something with your VPS related to the software/programs you are using (too many Metatrader instances installed for example).
---------------
I can not help more as this 1001 is very specific (at least for me) ...