Latest MT5 update causes lag/freezing only when using my indicators/template - page 6

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Pietro Casoar #:
The issue has not been resolved... Version 5574 still has this problem.
What exact problem does version 5574 still have?
 
Pietro Casoar #:

The issue has not been resolved... Version 5574 still has this problem.  What I want to know is a platform this important, Metaquotes' coders aren't even quality control testing it before release, its an absolute disgrace. This sort of thing just shouldn't be happening and unfortunately its not the first time this has happened either, its a constant issue throughout many versions. I wish Metaquotes would move across to Linux, none of this nonesense would happen, or would be at least easier to deal with than microsoft toy OS garbage.

I've just upgraded my MT to 5574 and with Wine 11.1 (staging branch) on Ubuntu 24.* it's working smoothly.

What OS do you have?

 

same here, this is awful, kind of vague & suspicious

prior seeing this post, i thought it was all indicators & EA problems,

shame

 
5574 working nicly with Magic keys. Thx for dolving the issue!
 
123grba321 #:
5574 working nicly with Magic keys. Thx for dolving the issue!
How come it works for you? For me still not tradeable with this lags... :-(
 
Pascal Scharr #:
How come it works for you? For me still not tradeable with this lags... :-(
I don't use magic key I use Easy Order Pro, and what I did works fine. It was just change all the fonts for Arial. Try this, and hope works for you too!
 

For everyone using Magic Keys. Install the newest BETA-Update and everything works smooth! 

Thanks guys for your help :-)

 
123grba321 #:
5574 working nicly with Magic keys. Thx for dolving the issue!
What was your fix
 
Janardo St Jude Williamson #:
What was your fix

Install beta 5574 (last beta).


 
Vladislav Boyko # : Que problema exato a versão 5574 ainda tem?
Upon opening this file, I see Windows 11. I'm using the x64 version. Changing the 3 files to the November version fixed everything.
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