Latest MT5 update causes lag/freezing only when using my indicators/template - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The issue has not been resolved... Version 5574 still has this problem.
The issue has not been resolved... Version 5574 still has this problem. What I want to know is a platform this important, Metaquotes' coders aren't even quality control testing it before release, its an absolute disgrace. This sort of thing just shouldn't be happening and unfortunately its not the first time this has happened either, its a constant issue throughout many versions. I wish Metaquotes would move across to Linux, none of this nonesense would happen, or would be at least easier to deal with than microsoft toy OS garbage.
I've just upgraded my MT to 5574 and with Wine 11.1 (staging branch) on Ubuntu 24.* it's working smoothly.
What OS do you have?
same here, this is awful, kind of vague & suspicious
prior seeing this post, i thought it was all indicators & EA problems,
shame
5574 working nicly with Magic keys. Thx for dolving the issue!
How come it works for you? For me still not tradeable with this lags... :-(
For everyone using Magic Keys. Install the newest BETA-Update and everything works smooth!
Thanks guys for your help :-)
5574 working nicly with Magic keys. Thx for dolving the issue!
What was your fix
Install beta 5574 (last beta).