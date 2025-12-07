The MT5 installer has a problem and cannot be installed
is any solution to fix this problem
Hi community 👋
I tried installing MT5 from two different brokers today, just to test and confirm whether this issue is real. I’m receiving the same error on both installations.
Everything on my side is unchanged — same PC, same configuration, same internet — and I successfully installed MetaTrader just last week without any problem.
So it looks like the issue is server-side, not local.
My suggestion is to try again later. I’m sure it will be fixed soon. 👍
Yes, there has been several reports by various users, on the different language forums.
Some have reported the message "something went wrong" while others have reported that it requests for the proxy server to be defined.
Others have reported that they are able to install but are unable to connect to trade servers with a message that it is "too old".
At the moment, given that it was the weekend, there is no concrete information available of what is causing these various situations.
We will need to be patient and wait for MetaQuotes employees and admin to return to normal business work hours to address the issues.
Please be patient, as we moderators have no information about it either.
Hello, last Sunday the MT5 installer downloaded directly from the broker (latest version) had a problem and couldn’t be installed at all — it showed the error in the picture, and sometimes it asked me to enter a proxy.
But when I tried using the older setup file that I downloaded last month, it installed normally!
This is on an Internet connection in the Europe region. I’m not sure whether other regions have the same issue. It looks like 5 other people have the same problem
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Hello, last Sunday the MT5 installer downloaded directly from the broker (latest version) had a problem and couldn’t be installed at all — it showed the error in the picture, and sometimes it asked me to enter a proxy.
But when I tried using the older setup file that I downloaded last month, it installed normally!
This is on an Internet connection in the Europe region. I’m not sure whether other regions have the same issue. It looks like 5 other people have the same problem