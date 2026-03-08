can't download new EA or update old EA in China!!! Please help!!!

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Why is it that after purchasing your EA, we are unable to download the purchased EA on VPS or website? Recently, your website has been obstructing access within China, causing us to be unable to download the purchased EA. Do you have any solutions?

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king1898:

Why is it that after purchasing your EA, we are unable to download the purchased EA on VPS or website? Recently, your website has been obstructing access within China, causing us to be unable to download the purchased EA. Do you have any solutions?

Do you see the product on the list of your purchases in MT5 terminal? (go to "Market" tab, then "Purchased" tab)
 
The problem may be that your MQL5 website cannot be accessed in the China region. We need VPN to access it now, and we cannot install VPN on every VPS. We need to be able to directly access MQL5, which was previously possible. Why can't we access it directly now? Please resolve this issue as soon as possible, otherwise all users in China will not be able to purchase your EA and will not be able to update it!! Understand? Go take a look at the forums in China, many users have already provided feedback on this issue. Please resolve it as soon as possible!
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Do you see the product on the list of your purchases in MT5 terminal? (go to "Market" tab, then "Purchased" tab)

The first issue is that it is impossible to open the "page that has already been purchased" as it is completely blank


just as below,


Sometimes the page will display that the updated EA needs to be repurchased


 
king1898 #:

The first issue is that it is impossible to open the "page that has already been purchased" as it is completely blank


just as below,


Sometimes the page will display that the updated EA needs to be repurchased


If you purchased the Market product (the EA in your case) so it should be listed on your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/king1898/market 
If it is not listed in your profile so it may be the following: you used the other username to purchase or you are in the process of purchase (need to wait) because it is the int'l payment anyway.

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About VPS ... some VPS providers were blocked from the Market (for any country), and the details (and what to do) - read this blog post:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more 

----------------------

If you do not see your purchase in "My Purchases" tab of Metatrader so you need to update this tab to do the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 
Hi Sergey，Will deleting all those files affect the EA that has already been installed before? Will this approach have a significant impact on the normal operation of many EAs? This has added a lot of extra workload for us, isn't there any other solution? Thanks！
 
king1898 #:
Hi Sergey，Will deleting all those files affect the EA that has already been installed before? Will this approach have a significant impact on the normal operation of many EAs? This has added a lot of extra workload for us, isn't there any other solution? Thanks！

There are many reasons about why you can not download/update the Market products. I provided all known reason on post  (look at blog post:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more in details).

You can start investigating the reasons ... and first of all - use this procedure to update Market tab (in case your Market tab in Metatrader in blank or not all products are listed there):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

--------------------

After that - go to this blog post and check everything: IP geolocation (in case you are using external VPS), Microsoft Edge WebView2 to be installed on your computer and more.

can't download new EA or update old EA in China!!! Please help!!!
can't download new EA or update old EA in China!!! Please help!!!
  • 2026.01.23
  • www.mql5.com
Why is it that after purchasing your EA, we are unable to download the purchased EA on VPS or website...
 

If everything is fine but Market EA is not attached to the chart so you can look at Metatrader journal, because it may be the following: tour Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that (it is written in journal as "invalid license .." or similar text).
If it is the case so you delete Market EA from Metatrader and install it once again from same Metatrader (and one activation will be lost because of that.

-----------------------

But - 
Try it by downloading/install any free Market product ... if you see error in Metatrader journal (error 403 for example) so post it here (from the journal), and experienced users may help/advice.

If everything is fine with free Market product's installation on Metatrader so you can update/change your already installed EA for example.

----------------------

Anyway, it is necessary to know the reasons, because MQL5 does not block the countries ... it may be the block for some IP (so, change IP by restarting the router), or your computer bug (absent of Microsoft Edge WebView2 or TLS 1.1/TLS 1.2 installed on computer, or you are using external VPS which was already banned, or any.

 

Please help check below issue in log,



 
king1898 #:

Please help check below issue in log,



Connection issue, not under control of MT5.
 
I haven't been unable to connect to the MT5 market tag since the beginning. It has always been possible to connect before, but there have been situations where I can't connect to the market in the past few days. Moreover, the EA I have been using has been in a free state and cannot be updated. This should not be related to VPS. Considering that I have been unable to connect to the MQL5 website locally in recent days, it is possible that China has banned your company's website, causing us to be unable to connect to MQL5 pages in our region. We must use VPN to access it, including the conversations I am having with you now. Otherwise, we cannot access your company's website; Just like many foreign exchange companies do, you can enable multiple backup IP resolution for Chinese users so that we can connect to your backup web pages. Is this possible? Alternatively, the market page of MT5 could adopt a more flexible and concealed URL, as it is a built-in page of MT5, which should be more concealed.
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