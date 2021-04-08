Unable to download EA that I have purchased

Recently, I have purchased the EA.

However, It was taken down by mql5 after i have completed my purchase. 

The problem is I am unable to see it at MT4->Market->Purchase which limit the ability of me downloading the EA that i have already purchase. 

This is a breach of your own term and condition. Therefore, I am requesting to regain me the access to download this EA or else i will take legal action against mql5. Thank you.

 

Above is what i see in my mt4->market->product

Above is the prove of me purchased the EA. I don't need a refund i need the ability to download the "EA that i have paid for"

 
If your number of activations were not finished so you can still download and install your purchase.
This is the option from the service desk about -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 
Also make sure you login into your MQL5 account with your erictanjunzi login and NOT any other, email, facebook etc.

