Unable to download EA that I have purchased
Recently, I have purchased the EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65106?source=Site+Profile
However, It was taken down by mql5 after i have completed my purchase.
The problem is I am unable to see it at MT4->Market->Purchase which limit the ability of me downloading the EA that i have already purchase.
This is a breach of your own term and condition. Therefore, I am requesting to regain me the access to download this EA or else i will take legal action against mql5. Thank you.
If your number of activations were not finished so you can still download and install your purchase.
This is the option from the service desk about -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Also make sure you login into your MQL5 account with your erictanjunzi login and NOT any other, email, facebook etc.
