Unable to download indicator
- Unable to download indicators from the market
- Unable to download indicators
- Unable to download indicators to my MT4 platform from the market
The downloaded indicator is saved in "Market" folder in the "Navigator" window. Is not there?
If there is nothing, click the select button on the screen which appears after clicking the "YES", and select "C:\Program Files\MT4\terminal.exe". How about this?
Hello, I'm sorry if this has been asked before but I have problems downloading MT4 indicators from this website. When I click download, it asked me if I already have a MT4 or not. I click yes, nothing happened. I do have MT4 in my computer. Please help
If you are on Linux or MacOS so the Market does not work for them (the Market works on Windows only).
Also, it may be good to buy/download/install the products directly from Metatrader (not from webpage): https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
How to find the product in Metatrader by name (to buy and/or to download)?
read the post below (it is for the Signals but it works for the market as well):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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