Unable to download indicator

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Hello, I'm sorry if this has been asked before but I have problems downloading MT4 indicators from this website. When I click download, it asked me if I already have a MT4 or not. I click yes, nothing happened. I do have MT4 in my computer. Please help
 

The downloaded indicator is saved in "Market" folder in the "Navigator" window. Is not there?

Market

If there is nothing, click the select button on the screen which appears after clicking the "YES", and select "C:\Program Files\MT4\terminal.exe". How about this?

Select

 
Sufian FX:
Hello, I'm sorry if this has been asked before but I have problems downloading MT4 indicators from this website. When I click download, it asked me if I already have a MT4 or not. I click yes, nothing happened. I do have MT4 in my computer. Please help

If you are on Linux or MacOS so the Market does not work for them (the Market works on Windows only).

Also, it may be good to buy/download/install the products directly from Metatrader (not from webpage): https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy 

How to find the product in Metatrader by name (to buy and/or to download)?
read the post below (it is for the Signals but it works for the market as well):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Way to find signal in MT4 platform?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49

You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.

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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:

MT4 - 


MT5 - 


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How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market. Thousands of products are featured on the Market. This section will help understand the wide range of...
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