MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes

New comment
 

On Friday, October 3, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 desktop platform will be released.

MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes

This release provides the following bug fixes:

  • MQL5: Resolved an issue with the generation of implicit constructors and copy operators for structures and classes. In some cases, this could lead to critical failures in MQL programs.
  • Terminal: Added password length check when connecting to an account for the first time after migration from MetaTrader 4. The system now correctly checks the complexity of the new password.
  • Terminal: Fixed the display of the "ID" column (external system identifier) in the list of open positions. The column will now only appear if at least one of the operations in the list has an associated identifier.

The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.

 

Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale.
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.

Thanks very

 

Luu Tuan Trung #Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4. 

Nice suggestion. Another thing I'ld like to suggest: give more increments in the X axis (currently only 5). For manual traders, the current scale limitation is far from ideal; other platforms allow for a far more customized/smooth configuration of how many bars are going to be shown.

Thanks!

 

Intellisense is sooo sloooow! 

Maybe not only since this specific build, but since the last builds it got worse for sure. 

Might be ok when you have just a few thousands lines of code in your project, but in my case the most of the time, when I am typing code, it just slows down the typing heavily, since it tries to show some help all the time. I always have to type kinda "blind", cuz the tooltip is hiding my actual input, and line after line I have to wait til its done with searching and suggesting and popping up and I have to watch the cursor moving column by column til its done showing what I typed seconds ago.  

Furthermore, it never finds any methods or props of a local object which was declared within a function. Really never, without any exception. This issue I reported already years ago. Might also be related to the mass of code, but nonetheless, it is as it is. 

 

Editor needs ages to open a specific file. 

Since its possible to open a specific file via shell or command "MetaEditor.exe 'filename'", I see this issue since 1-2 years. The more files are opened within the editor, the longer it takes until the requested file pops out, no matter if it is already opened in the editor or not. Sometimes it takes up to 10-15 seconds and the whole editor freezes until its shown. 

After closing the editor entirely and re-open it, all is fine again ... for a while.

 

Bool type bug

When I define a property or method within a class like 

enum ENUM_ANYTHING { First=0, Second =1 };

class Class 
	{
        public: void Prop(ENUM_ANYTHING value) {}
	};

The compiler will not nag about a call like  

Class obj;
obj.Prop(true);


But it should. 

 
Doerk Hilger #:

But it should. 

Yes, I would really like to have a warning "out of the box" instead of avoiding 0 and 1 for enum members.


 

It seems that the "Scale Fix" function doesn’t really have much effect when I’m working with the chart. I can’t move or resize the chart to analyze the market properly. Please fix it so that I can interact with the chart more easily and comfortably.


[Deleted]  
@Luu Tuan Trung #It seems that the "Scale Fix" function doesn’t really have much effect when I’m working with the chart. I can’t move or resize the chart to analyze the market properly. Please fix it so that I can interact with the chart more easily and comfortably.
Luu Tuan Trung #if it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too. Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale. Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.

Scroll the chart to left at least one screenful, then scroll back, and the vertical scroll functionality will be restored.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Scroll the chart to left at least one screenful, then scroll back, and the vertical scroll functionality will be restored.

Try it yourself and you’ll see how inconvenient it is — MT5 automatically resets the Scale value.

[Deleted]  
@Luu Tuan Trung #Try it yourself and you’ll see how inconvenient it is — MT5 automatically resets the Scale value.
I have, and I confirm your initial issue—it is a MT5 bug. However, as a work-around, if I scroll a full screen to the left and then back again, the issue is then resolved.
1234567891011
New comment