MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes - page 8
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MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes
Dominik Egert, 2025.10.12 11:34
Yes,that's actually fine, but it will fail on a reference parameter.
And that's right.
Is this considered a bug??
Since when do we not need to define any buffer or plot counts in indicators??
Yes, it is totally plausible and possible! For example if the indicator is only going to place Graphic Objects, or use the Canvas, or just sending out notifications or something else besides plotting.
That's not the point.
Even without needing buffers/plots it used to be necessary to declare them as '0'.
And don't defining them properly where using them was giving a warning.
Is this considered a bug??
If you set a variable instead of the literal '5' it gives the warning, so I suppose this can be considered as a bug feature and not a bug.