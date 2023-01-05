The code makes the metatrader 4 platform to crash
PD: This is an image of my testing controls where the code runs without issues until it get to the line 344, after opening a new trade what makes the conditionals execute that part of the code
PD: This is an image of my testing controls where the code runs without issues until it get to the line 344, after opening a new trade what makes the conditionals execute that part of the code
Array indexing starts with 0. The last element's index is Size-1. Also don't forget the case when Size=0.
signals[ArraySize(signals)] = new COpenPositions;
Array indexing starts with 0. The last element's index is Size-1. Also don't forget the case when Size=0.
Thanks for your response. In my case the conditional is only executed if there's at least one trade open,
Ex for one position:
Array gets initialized with 0 spaces, I open a trade which makes true the conditional, makes some stuff and
resize the array to the the OrdersTotal() returned value, which is 1.
Now the array does have 1 space, and I try to add a new object into the space with the line that crashed.
I tried to correct the code using:
signals[ArraySize(signals) - 1] = new COpenPositions;
to get the last available position of the array, which should be 0 in my example, but the same issue, app doesn't execute more lines past this and crashes.
I still doesn't get the problem, could you please provide an example code of how to make an indefinite number of class objects into an array, so I can try to figure out what I did wrong? Thanks in advance.
Thanks for your response. In my case the conditional is only executed if there's at least one trade open,
Ex for one position:
Array gets initialized with 0 spaces, I open a trade which makes true the conditional, makes some stuff and
resize the array to the the OrdersTotal() returned value, which is 1.
Now the array does have 1 space, and I try to add a new object into the space with the line that crashed.
I tried to correct the code using:
to get the last available position of the array, which should be 0 in my example, but the same issue, app doesn't execute more lines past this and crashes.
I still doesn't get the problem, could you please provide an example code of how to make an indefinite number of class objects into an array, so I can try to figure out what I did wrong? Thanks in advance.
This constructor stucks in an infinite loop:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSignalsFile::CSignalsFile(void) { this.orderNumber = 0; while(!FileIsExist("signalNo_" + (string)this.orderNumber + ".signal",FILE_COMMON)) { this.orderNumber++; } this.name = "signalNo_" + (string)orderNumber + ".signal"; }
This constructor stucks in an infinite loop:
(SOLVED) Thanks for your comment, that was the cause of the problem, deleted the constructor of the CSignalFile class (to a default constructor) and used my loop in another method/external function and now it works with not problem, and doesn't crash.
Thanks!
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Hello, I am new using pointers and the `new` word.
I am trying to make a dynamic array of class objects but when I got to the line where I use the `new` word, it crash (in the line 344), I know it is there cuz I added a print before that line and after it and only the one before got executed.
The code compiles with no issues, the problem is during the execution.
I also tried creating 5 class objects and the program crashed when I tried to use the class object for first time, so I guess it is not an array issue.
Please, help.