MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes - page 10
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Vampire or 1500s??
That could explain a lot of thing about Dominik 😂
And oh yeah... It's "things" unless he has a whole lot of one thing.🤨
More importantly, how would you know?😐
And oh yeah... It's "things" unless he has a whole lot of one thing.🤨
I closed the GBPUSD and AUDUSD charts, but they are still running in the Task Manager.
I closed the GBPUSD and AUDUSD charts, but they are still running in the Task Manager.
Did you Hide them in the Market Watch window?
Did you Hide them in the Market Watch window?
No, the Market Watch Window is not related to or interacting with the "Task Manager", and I also can’t click the "Remove" button.
I'm unable to replicate the issue.
Can you go to Symbols (Ctrl-U) and Delete the symbols?
Hi,
new version mt5 issue:
URL https://fapi.binance.com/fapi/v1/exchangeInfo can access via browser, but WebRequest always return 404.
i feel dumb; regarding my post #30 and issue with mt not remembering my window position and size for months...
easily solved by oldest fix for many other issues on the forum: delete terminal.ini and suddenly it not only resets the windows to default (doh!) but now it remembers my window size and position. now 8 times changing size and position of terminal, and 8 times it has remembered where they were the last time. Altho i have not tested it after a reboot yet.