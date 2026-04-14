MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes - page 10

New comment
 
Dominik Egert #:
Vampire or 1500s??
1500's would simply be an insult in the absence of fangs and a cape... says the werewolf.🐺
 
Alain Verleyen #:
That could explain a lot of thing about Dominik 😂

And oh yeah... It's "things" unless he has a whole lot of one thing.🤨

More importantly, how would you know?😐

 
Ryan L Johnson #:
And oh yeah... It's "things" unless he has a whole lot of one thing.🤨

I guess, you will never find out....
 
Dominik Egert #:

I guess, you will never find out....
Wonderful! Please keep it between yourself and Alain.😂
 

I closed the GBPUSD and AUDUSD charts, but they are still running in the Task Manager.




 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

I closed the GBPUSD and AUDUSD charts, but they are still running in the Task Manager.

Did you Hide them in the Market Watch window?

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Did you Hide them in the Market Watch window?

No, the Market Watch Window is not related to or interacting with the "Task Manager", and I also can’t click the "Remove" button.
 
Luu Tuan Trung #:
No, the Market Watch Window is not related to or interacting with the "Task Manager", and I also can’t click the "Remove" button.

I'm unable to replicate the issue.

Can you go to Symbols (Ctrl-U) and Delete the symbols?

 

Hi,

new version mt5 issue: 

URL https://fapi.binance.com/fapi/v1/exchangeInfo&nbsp;can access via browser, but WebRequest always return 404.

int resFuture=WebRequest("GET",URL,header,1000,data,webResult,result_headers);
 

i feel dumb; regarding my post #30 and issue with mt not remembering my window position and size for months...

easily solved by oldest fix for many other issues on the forum: delete terminal.ini and suddenly it not only resets the windows to default (doh!) but now it remembers my window size and position. now 8 times changing size and position of terminal, and 8 times it has remembered where they were the last time. Altho i have not tested it after a reboot yet.

1...34567891011
New comment