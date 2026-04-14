MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes - page 5
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Still waiting for recognition on this bug:
Result of this code:
Result of setting font: 1; _LastError: 0
That cant be right.
I have noticed, most of the time CopyTicks is not initiating download of tick-data, though its hard to reproduce this with code other than:
Still waiting for recognition on this bug:
Result of this code:
Result of setting font: 1; _LastError: 0
That cant be right.
Indirectly related to your post:
Ошибки, баги, вопросы
Vladislav Boyko, 2025.05.11 04:39
Where do these values come from? What font are they for? They don't match Arial.
Ошибки, баги, вопросы
Aleksandr Slavskii, 2025.05.11 04:56
It matches Arial for me.
Build ?
I have noticed, most of the time CopyTicks is not initiating download of tick-data, though its hard to reproduce this with code other than:
Could not it be an issue with your broker ? What is printed in the log ?
Because I tried and could not see a problem, either I got immediate results or there is a delay while the data are downloaded, all seems normal on my side.
Could not it be an issue with your broker ? What is printed in the log ?
Because I tried and could not see a problem, either I got immediate results or there is a delay while the data are downloaded, all seems normal on my side.
Currently I am running into issues with the increased strictness of parameter checking on sigatures with the new compiler convention.
As an example, and I am sure, this will ripple through a lot of function signatures, as they are now incompatible with each other:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/convert/chararraytostring
is now incompatible with:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/network/webrequest
So it is not possible to print out data within the same function, as one refuses the others type as input.
I find this to be a very inconvenient regression, though I do welcome the more strict type checking, as it denies type-errors.
I guess a whole redesign of MQL-API functino signatures is now required to make it a bit more convenient, and to not break user-space, or legacy code.
Does anyone have a non-to-invasive suggestion on how this could be solved?
One approach could be to add in additional signatures, but all of them require copying the values from one typed array to another, and casting the values. - Though ArrayCopy would do that, it is very inconvenient to have to copy the values each time you want to pass them into another MQL-API function. - I consider this an invasive solution. - Any other options available?
EDIT:
As far as I can tell, its only affecting WebRequest, as it is the only function that consumes char&[] arrays. - All other, as far as I am aware are using uchar&[] parameters.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/network/webrequest
So it is not possible to print out data within the same function, as one refuses the others type as input.
Please try this first. There's a mistake in the documentation.
Thank you for this hint, didnt notice this, actually. - So there are mixed signatures available:
Compiles fine.
I checked other function signatures, and there are incompatibilities given:
Compiler log:
So, there needs to be some adjustment done on MQs side of things.
BTW, is there a reason for SocketTlsRead to not have a timeout parameter?