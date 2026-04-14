MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes - page 7

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Alain Verleyen #:
It's actually not clear what you are reporting. 😉
Crazy. I need to be much more expressive obviously. I'll learn. Thanks for pointing this out.
 
Dominik Egert #:

If it just were possible for us to contribute to the documentation via comments or similar, we could fix a lot of confusions already. - I still dont understand why not at least we moderators could contribute with comments and code examples as well. It would be a much more comprehensive documentation, showing all the little quirks and whatch-outs on usage of certain functionality. 

I posted already an extensive list of all the little typos in the documented signatures, which still have not seen any updates.

Already asked to MQ. It was categorically refused.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Already asked to MQ. It was categorically refused.
Categorically? That opinionated?

Well, that's what I would call openness... Its the way it is. But then MQ should at least put in the effort to keep it up to date and actually fix the errors this forum points out.


 
Dominik Egert #:
Categorically? That opinionated?

Well, that's what I would call openness... Its the way it is. But then MQ should at least put in the effort to keep it up to date and actually fix the errors this forum points out.


The answer was :

Sorry, all points - answer No. It is useless work sorry

 
Alain Verleyen #:

The answer was :

Sorry, all points - answer No. It is useless work sorry

Someone in panic of their workplace? - What a false flag reason.
 
Dominik Egert #:
?? What ??

Edit: you telling me its not an error?
.
 
fxsaber #:
.
Hmm. Yes. That's on point. Its wrong. Thanks for adding this as well to the report.

There need to be 4 signatures, as you can combine uchar, uchar; char, uchar; uchar, char; char, char.


 
Dominik Egert #:
There need to be 4 signatures, as you can combine uchar, uchar; char, uchar; uchar, char; char, char.
There was a large discussion about this topic on the Russian-language forum. Afterward, the decision was made to create a special, undocumented feature for this function, specifically to ensure compatibility with older code.
 
fxsaber #:
There was a large discussion about this topic on the Russian-language forum. Afterward, the decision was made to create a special, undocumented feature for this function, specifically to ensure compatibility with older code.
OK. Could you post there to make MQ aware, they missed a few functions.

Can be taken from the example code I posted. And documentation should be updated for WebRequest to show uchar instead of char.
 
Dominik Egert #:
OK. Could you post there to make MQ aware, they missed a few functions.

Can be taken from the example code I posted. And documentation should be updated for WebRequest to show uchar instead of char.
While rereading my example code, it should be enough to update the documentation on WebRequest, the other functions are all in line with uchar, actually.
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