MetaTrader 5 Platform build 5326: Improvements and fixes - page 7
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It's actually not clear what you are reporting. 😉
If it just were possible for us to contribute to the documentation via comments or similar, we could fix a lot of confusions already. - I still dont understand why not at least we moderators could contribute with comments and code examples as well. It would be a much more comprehensive documentation, showing all the little quirks and whatch-outs on usage of certain functionality.
I posted already an extensive list of all the little typos in the documented signatures, which still have not seen any updates.
Already asked to MQ. It was categorically refused.
The answer was :
Sorry, all points - answer No. It is useless work sorry
The answer was :
Sorry, all points - answer No. It is useless work sorry
.
There was a large discussion about this topic on the Russian-language forum. Afterward, the decision was made to create a special, undocumented feature for this function, specifically to ensure compatibility with older code.