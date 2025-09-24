Multi-Account & Multi-Instance Kubernetes MT5 Stop to connect
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
connection to XXX lost - unable to login
Anas Morad, 2023.08.30 22:43the problem was existing with all mt5 servers as I described in my post, not only FXOpen. And it existed for over a week, until I asked to change my server's IP address and Subnet. After that, it worked, which should mean in my understanding that Metatrader was blocking my server's subnet for some reason??!! (i use a dedicated server)
Yes i saw you your message and i understand it
But in my case it was working fine before and i want to knw what append and why MetaQuote bloqued the IP so i can prevent it.
I can take another serveur but like i will run up to 100 server on my infrastruture i need to know all about those restriction
- www.mql5.com
Yes i saw you your message and i understand it
But in my case it was working fine before and i want to knw what append and why MetaQuote bloqued the IP so i can prevent it.
I can take another serveur but like i will run up to 100 server on my infrastruture i need to know all about those restriction
This is my reply from your thread in Russian language forum (machine translation from Russian):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
MT5 with multiple accounts and instances in Kubernetes stopped connecting
Sergey Golubev , 2025.09.23 06:07
There are many possible reasons why a computer program can't connect to something. Therefore, you need to delve into the technical details of the error to find the technical reason (as there are many possible reasons).
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For information:
- Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- hosts file: the thread , post#3 with instruction about HowTo, and summary post:#1
MetaQuotes may block a VPS provider if its infrastructure is used for fraudulent activities. Below is a quote from a post by the MetaQuotes CEO (machine translation applied):
Почему закрыт доступ на сайт www.mql4.com?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.11.17 12:16
The entire Zomro provider with its subnets is blocked due to mass fraudulent activities from its subnets.
Stop pretending to be naive. You knew exactly why you chose this provider.
The problem is that it had always been working normally, but suddenly it got blocked for unknown reasons, and MetaQuotes cannot provide any explanation as to why. This leaves the users to resolve the issue on their own.
Then how can it be fixed when you don’t say anything at all?
An even bigger problem is that after contacting the Desk Service to unblock it, I was able to use it again, but within just a few minutes, it got blocked once more
I honestly wonder what MetaQuotes is doing......
Such restrictions are not applied arbitrarily, but usually for practical reasons such as abuse, fraud, or excessive simultaneous connections.
It would not make sense for MetaQuotes to spend resources on enforcing blocks without cause, so when it happens there is typically a technical or security reason behind it.
If the block affects the entire subnet, simply changing the IP will not solve the issue: you need to switch to another subnet or provider.
Such restrictions are not applied arbitrarily, but usually for practical reasons such as abuse, fraud, or excessive simultaneous connections.
It would not make sense for MetaQuotes to spend resources on enforcing blocks without cause, so when it happens there is typically a technical or security reason behind it.
If you think that there are rule violators so you ban the entire subnet...
then why don’t you also consider that the violators can simply switch providers, and then you’ll end up banning again... right?
Meanwhile, regular users are the ones who suffer the consequences... MetaQuotes is a large company, surely there should be a better way than this.
Blocking a whole subnet is usually not arbitrary. VPS providers share ranges among many users, and if repeated abuse is detected, the fastest mitigation is to restrict the entire range.
I am not trying to justify anything, only giving an objective view: such measures always have a reason, even if it is not visible to us.
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Почему закрыт доступ на сайт www.mql4.com?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.11.17 12:16The entire Zomro provider with its subnets has been blocked due to massive fraudulent activities originating from its subnets.
Choose a reliable provider. I don't know if this is your case, but many people go for the cheapest and most random providers, and that's where most of the illicit activity tends to happen.
I'm sure that with a quality provider you wouldn't face this situation. In the end, the problem is not really MetaQuotes, it often comes from our decision to save a few pennies.
Blocking a whole subnet is usually not arbitrary. VPS providers share ranges among many users, and if repeated abuse is detected, the fastest mitigation is to restrict the entire range.
I am not trying to justify anything, only giving an objective view: such measures always have a reason, even if it is not visible to us.
Choose a reliable provider. I don't know if this is your case, but many people go for the cheapest and most random providers, and that's where most of the illicit activity tends to happen.
I'm sure that with a quality provider you wouldn't face this situation. In the end, the problem is not really MetaQuotes, it often comes from our decision to save a few pennies.
I know about the Zomro provider very well; I’ve read almost every thread regarding this issue.
But in my case, I’m using Hetzner..
I still have one question: in some cases, it’s not blocked by mql5.com.
I contacted the Desk Service, and they told me it wasn’t blocked — which is true, since I can access mql5.com.
However, I cannot log in to a trading account with any broker. How should I fix this?
They told me to contact the broker, but when I did, the broker said they didn’t block anything. Now I’m getting really exhausted.
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Hello everyone,
I'd like to share a situation I've been experiencing for the last 48 hours with my MT5 setup.
I created an automated trading architecture on MT5 that I deployed in a Kubernetes environment. I run 3 accounts simultaneously, each on 7 server instances (containers). So, behind the same IP address, I have a total of 20 MT5 connections.
Everything was working fine for over two months.
But for the last 48 hours, nothing seems to connect to any of the accounts or with any of the brokers. I contacted the brokers' support teams and my VPS provider, and they informed me that they haven't placed any restrictions on my side.
While researching, I came across these forums:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/493236/page2
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452290
From them, I understand that it's possible that MetaQuotes is behind all these restrictions.
How can I avoid encountering this problem, and who should I contact to resolve it?