MT4: MQL Base: failed connect to server
Second scenario :
Device : VPS
VPS Provider : http://FOREXvps.net
System : Window 11
The condition is the same as above.
What can I do now ?
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Look at this summary post with the general advices: #1
HELP PLEASE login authorization failed on Meta Trader 5 Windows
- 2024.02.07
- Colin
- www.mql5.com
I just started using Meta Trader 2 months ago. I set everything up successfully, logged into a demo trading account, logged into to mql5...
Check this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452789
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
- 2023.08.22
- Vikas Arul Jesu Raja Selvan
- www.mql5.com
Community login should be made on community tab of metatrader - besides, your login is vikasarul because the link to your profile is https vikasarul. Com ------------------------ and i found the information about how the other users fixed it forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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It is so fractured !!
I try millions solutions on online but nothing can help me.
I bought the EA from MQL5 but can't load it on my MT4 server.
I try to list down all the details I got, so hope the community can solve my issue without longer discussion thread.
Device (1) : MACBOOK Parallels Window 11 operation system
MT4: EIGHTCAP MT4
Version : version 1420
Network : Local internet
Tried > Options >Community, Nothing happen, even I already changed my password.
I am pretty sure this MQL5 account is registered by using username, not gmail.
Try to login via the button here. But failed.
This is the Error report I have