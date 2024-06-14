MT4: MQL Base: failed connect to server

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It is so fractured !!

I try millions solutions on online but nothing can help me. 

I bought the EA from MQL5 but can't load it on my MT4 server. 

I try to list down all the details I got, so hope the community can solve my issue without longer discussion thread. 


Device (1) : MACBOOK Parallels Window 11 operation system 

MT4: EIGHTCAP MT4

Version : version 1420

Network : Local internet 


Tried > Options >Community, Nothing happen, even I already changed my password.

I am pretty sure this MQL5 account is registered by using username, not gmail. 


Try to login via the button here. But failed.


This is the Error report I have


 

Second scenario : 


Device : VPS

VPS Provider : http://FOREXvps.net

System : Window 11

The condition is the same as above. 


What can I do now ?

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Look at this summary post with the general advices:
HELP PLEASE login authorization failed on Meta Trader 5 Windows
HELP PLEASE login authorization failed on Meta Trader 5 Windows
  • 2024.02.07
  • Colin
  • www.mql5.com
I just started using Meta Trader 2 months ago. I set everything up successfully, logged into a demo trading account, logged into to mql5...
 
Check this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452789
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
  • 2023.08.22
  • Vikas Arul Jesu Raja Selvan
  • www.mql5.com
Community login should be made on community tab of metatrader - besides, your login is vikasarul because the link to your profile is https vikasarul. Com ------------------------ and i found the information about how the other users fixed it forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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