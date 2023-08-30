connection to XXX lost - unable to login
Dear all
I have a really strange problem. After renting a new dedicated baremetal server I tried to login to my MT5 accounts but I am getting following error:
2261552: CONNECTION TO FXOPEN-MT5 LOST
it happens immediately when trying to login to all different mt5 servers and all accounts I have. no connection is established at all with any MT5 server in this world.
things I tried so far:
- reinstall different versions of windows server (2012, 2016 and 2022) and make updates
- reinstall MT5
- downgrade MT5 to build 3802
- changing mt5 server in metatrader manually to the web-address (i.e. mt5live.fxopen.net) and changing it also to the IP address of the same server
- run terminal as administrator
- delete servers.dat file
- opening TCP port 443 in windows server for all applications
- disabling windows firewall and antivirus
- making an exception for mt5 terminal in windows DEP
- changing my server’s IP address to a fresh one with same result
- telnet to IP address of MT5 server XXXXXX port 443, I get a black screen, then “Press any key to continue” and it stucks. is it connecting?
- telnet XXXXXX port 3306: successful connection with some MQL server
my server provider says that the connection is leaving their network without problems and that there is nothing in their network environment that prevents me from connecting to a 443 port.
or maybe there is something else?
thanks for your help
- No connection on Win Server 2003??
- Multi-Account & Multi-Instance Kubernetes MT5 Stop to connect
- lost connection to trading server
nobody has any suggestion?
What is written in Metatrader journal about "connection lost" (error number)?
I do not have an account with FxOpen (and as I see - their are not providing the opportunity to create a demo directly from MT5 ... we need to go to their website instead), but some other brokers/servers are working for me with not a problem:
--------------------
It may be some maintenance for some brokers during the weekend ... you can try on Monday morning.
the problem was existing with all mt5 servers as I described in my post, not only FXOpen. And it existed for over a week, until I asked to change my server's IP address and Subnet. After that, it worked, which should mean in my understanding that Metatrader was blocking my server's subnet for some reason??!! (i use a dedicated server)
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