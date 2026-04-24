Libraries: MultiTester - page 52

New comment
[Deleted]  
@fxsaber #Thanks. I'm a complete zero in git capabilities. Need instructions on how to put just one mqh file into AlgoForge.

@Yuriy Bykov has published a series of articles about using AlgoForge. Here is the link to the first one (English and Russian) ...

 

https://forge.mql5.io/ log in with your account

1)

2)

3)

4)

Instead of "Add directory" type"Include/fxsaber/MultiTester/"

On the PC in the appropriate folder select the files : Settings.mqh, String.mqh, Task.mqh etc. and drag and drop.

5) From step 3 repeat for Experts

6) To edit README.md, press pencil on the right side.

 

@Fernando Carreiro, @Yuriy Bykov, thank you.

Link to MTTester.mqh in AlgoForge.

MultiTester/MTTester.mqh at main
MultiTester/MTTester.mqh at main
  • fxsaber
  • forge.mql5.io
MultiTester
 
How to connect public repo? I don't plan to create my own.
 
fxsaber # :

@Fernando Carreiro, @Yuriy Bykov, thank you.

Link to MTTester.mqh in AlgoForge.

Why not upload all public libraries to AlgoForge?
 
hini #:
Why not upload all public libraries to AlgoForge?
It's too complicated for now.
 
fxsaber #:
It's too complicated so far.

I'm trying to figure out how to replace the file version. It's not working.

 
fxsaber # :

I'm trying to figure out how to replace the file version. It's not working.

You just need to change the same file, then save and commit it, and it will be the new version.

Each commit is a new version of the file that records the entire history of your changes, including every line and every character. This is useful for keeping track of changes to your code: when you add a comment to a commit, describing what was changed, you can easily find old code and examine it in the future. You can then delete obsolete code that is no longer in use to keep the code clean.

https://learngitbranching.js.org/
 
fxsaber #:

I'm trying to figure out how to replace the file version. It's not working.

Items 3, 4? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318305/page52#comment_58437055
 

Due to caching of log output in Terminal/Tester, the local time is also printed.

  static long TimeLocalMsc( void )
  {
    SYSTEMTIME sTime1;
  
    kernel32::GetLocalTime(sTime1);
    
    const MqlDateTime sTime2 = {sTime1.wYear, sTime1.wMonth, sTime1.wDay, sTime1.wHour, sTime1.wMinute, sTime1.wSecond};
    
    return((long)::StructToTime(sTime2) * 1000 + sTime1.wMilliseconds);
  }


Below you can see that without it it is impossible to understand how much time has passed between events.

2025.11.11 00:28:14.620 Core 1  2025.11.03 00:05:08   [2025.11.11 00:28:14.077] EAToMath.mqh 776: 2025.10 - 22 791 154 ticks: 21 Days, 1 085 293 ticks/day.
2025.11.11 00:28:14.620 Core 1  2025.11.03 23:59:58   [2025.11.11 00:28:14.397] EAToMath.mqh 776: 2025.11 - 944 851 ticks: 1 Days, 944 851 ticks/day.
2025.11.11 00:28:14.620 Core 1  final balance 12345.00 pips
2025.11.11 00:28:14.620 Core 1  OnTester result 12345
2025.11.11 00:28:14.620 Core 1  2025.11.03 23:59:58   [2025.11.11 00:28:14.426] EAToMath.mqh 1047: 23 736 006 ticks (135.819 MB, Compress = 10.00) are saved in C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\EAToMath.mqh\RannForex-Server\XAUUSD.pro\Ticks_0.tsh
2025.11.11 00:28:14.620 Core 1  2025.11.03 23:59:58   [2025.11.11 00:28:14.426] EAToMath.mqh 1051: Saved interval: 2025.10.03 00:00 - 2025.11.03 23:59, 1 Month 1 Day
1...454647484950515253545556575859
New comment