Libraries: MultiTester - page 52
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@Yuriy Bykov has published a series of articles about using AlgoForge. Here is the link to the first one (English and Russian) ...
https://forge.mql5.io/ log in with your account
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Instead of "Add directory" type"Include/fxsaber/MultiTester/"
On the PC in the appropriate folder select the files : Settings.mqh, String.mqh, Task.mqh etc. and drag and drop.
5) From step 3 repeat for Experts
6) To edit README.md, press pencil on the right side.
@Fernando Carreiro, @Yuriy Bykov, thank you.
Link to MTTester.mqh in AlgoForge.
@Fernando Carreiro, @Yuriy Bykov, thank you.
Link to MTTester.mqh in AlgoForge.
Why not upload all public libraries to AlgoForge?
It's too complicated so far.
I'm trying to figure out how to replace the file version. It's not working.
I'm trying to figure out how to replace the file version. It's not working.
You just need to change the same file, then save and commit it, and it will be the new version.
Each commit is a new version of the file that records the entire history of your changes, including every line and every character. This is useful for keeping track of changes to your code: when you add a comment to a commit, describing what was changed, you can easily find old code and examine it in the future. You can then delete obsolete code that is no longer in use to keep the code clean.https://learngitbranching.js.org/
I'm trying to figure out how to replace the file version. It's not working.
Due to caching of log output in Terminal/Tester, the local time is also printed.
Below you can see that without it it is impossible to understand how much time has passed between events.