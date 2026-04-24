Libraries: MultiTester - page 55

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fxsaber #:
GetPixel seems to return a different G-colour.
So that's not it. I thought 0xD0 as alpha component adds (mixes) green with background colour.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
test comment1

😁

test annoyance

 
fxsaber #:
GetPixel seems to return a different G-colour.

Is the above script not working on your computer? I checked on two computers - everything works fine.


 

If the path to the examiner is specified, shouldn't the examiner name be specified? Right now TesterSymbolName is displayed.


 
hini #:

Is the above script not working on your computer? I checked on two computers - everything works fine.

What are these colours?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.

Libraries: MultiTester

hini, 2026.01.14 13:10

  // Check for: Light theme green (156, 204, 101) hover:140, 188, 85
  bool isLightGreen = IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'156, 204, 101') || 
                      IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'140, 188, 85');
  
  // Check for: Dark theme green (96, 96, 0) hover:80, 80, 0
  bool isDarkGreen = IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'96, 96, 0') || 
                     IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'80, 80, 0');
  
  // Check for: Light theme red (239, 154, 154) hover:223, 138, 138
  bool isLightRed = IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'239, 154, 154') || 
                    IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'223, 138, 138');
  
  // Check for: Dark theme red (112, 14, 19) hover:128, 30, 35
  bool isDarkRed = IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'112, 14, 19') || 
                   IsButtonBackgroundColor(hBtn, C'128, 30, 35');
 
hini #:

If the path to the examiner is specified, shouldn't the examiner name be specified? Right now TesterSymbolName is displayed.

TesterSymbolName is the symbol selected in Tester.
 
fxsaber #:
What are those colours?

When the mouse cursor hovers over a button, its background colour is slightly darkened.

You can ignore this colour, as it is unlikely that the mouse cursor will be on the button exactly when MultiTester is running.

 
fxsaber #:
TesterSymbolName - the symbol selected in Tester.
Ah, my mistake. I looked at the code and in confusion mistook it for TesterExpertName.
 
hini #:

When the mouse cursor hovers over a button, its background colour darkens slightly.

You can ignore this colour, as it is unlikely that the mouse cursor will be on the button at the moment of MultiTester execution.

Thanks, updated.
 
fxsaber #:
Thanks, updated.
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