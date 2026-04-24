Libraries: MultiTester - page 55
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GetPixel seems to return a different G-colour.
test comment1
😁
test annoyance
GetPixel seems to return a different G-colour.
Is the above script not working on your computer? I checked on two computers - everything works fine.
If the path to the examiner is specified, shouldn't the examiner name be specified? Right now TesterSymbolName is displayed.
Is the above script not working on your computer? I checked on two computers - everything works fine.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Libraries: MultiTester
hini, 2026.01.14 13:10
If the path to the examiner is specified, shouldn't the examiner name be specified? Right now TesterSymbolName is displayed.
What are those colours?
When the mouse cursor hovers over a button, its background colour is slightly darkened.
You can ignore this colour, as it is unlikely that the mouse cursor will be on the button exactly when MultiTester is running.
TesterSymbolName - the symbol selected in Tester.
When the mouse cursor hovers over a button, its background colour darkens slightly.
You can ignore this colour, as it is unlikely that the mouse cursor will be on the button at the moment of MultiTester execution.
Thanks, updated.