Libraries: MultiTester - page 45
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and updated design
fxsaber, 2021.10.15 12:33 pm
The script shows an incomprehensible limitation on the length of file names that are created without problems in the file manager.
Please solve the length of the file name. In practice you should use here.
The following functions allow to work with long paths (more than MAX_PATH).
The example above will work if you replace the standard function.
Also added a function to get a list of files by mask, including subfolders (similar to this one).
I often encountered limitations on file path length in standard functions. Judging by the implementation, possible addition of support for files with long paths to standard functions looks simple from MQ side.
Added functionality.
Added additional information to the file names and their contents. Otherwise it was difficult to understand when and what was launched (I do a lot of automatic calculations).
Now you can copy these data to the clipboard (CTRL+C) and transfer them to the Settings tab (CTRL+V) of the Tester. After that run a single pass of the alarm combination.
When debugging code, I often use log clearing before active prints to avoid confusion with the previous session.
The function is called TerminalJournalClear, but it does not clear the log, only the Expert tab does.
The function is called TerminalJournalClear, but it does not clear the journal, only the Expert tab does.
Is there a terminological difficulty? Clearing the Experts tab - there are scripts. The logs tab - I haven't thought of it.
Hi, can anyone confirm if the MTTester.mqh library has become obsolete with new new 5100 build push June 6, 2025 ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: MultiTester
fxsaber, 2022.09.01 10:26 AMTerminal LiveUpdate management.
Service to disallow updates.
On 2 different computers on this update - MultiTesterUpdated: 2025.06.06 08:04